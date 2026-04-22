Categorized as "plus size", this model captivates with a black feathered top

Models
Fabienne Ba.
@palomija / Instagram

A leading figure in the fashion world, Paloma Elsesser has once again captivated attention with a look that blends boldness and sophistication. Shared on her social media, it quickly generated a buzz online, confirming her status as a style icon. The centerpiece: a black top entirely adorned with feathers, which catches the light and structures the silhouette with striking character.

A striking piece that blends chic and modernity

With this textured top, Paloma Elsesser opts for a dramatic yet sophisticated aesthetic. The feathers add volume and movement, transforming a monochrome piece into a true style statement. This fashion choice aligns with a current trend where textures take center stage, allowing for the creation of expressive looks without relying on multiple colors or accessories.

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A post shared by paloma elsesser (@palomija)

A major figure in inclusive fashion

Often associated with the "plus size" category, Paloma Elsesser far transcends this label. A renowned model, she has collaborated with numerous fashion houses and embodies a profound evolution in beauty standards within the industry. Through her clothing choices, she champions a freer vision of fashion, where every body type can embrace statement pieces, long reserved for more restrictive norms.

An influence that redefines the rules

By daring to wear looks like this feathered top, Paloma Elsesser is helping to redefine contemporary chic. She proves that stylistic boldness isn't a matter of size. Her influence extends beyond social media to contribute to a lasting transformation of the industry, where diversity and creativity are paramount.

With this striking look, Paloma Elsesser confirms her key role in contemporary fashion. Combining visual power and an inclusive message, she embodies a generation that is reinventing the rules and paving the way for a richer and more diverse representation of style.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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