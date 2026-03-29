The story of Daphne Selfe, a model who remained active until she was 97 years old

Daphne Selfe made her mark on fashion history. Active for over seven decades, the British model became an iconic figure in the representation of older women in the industry. She died on March 21, 2026, at the age of 97, leaving behind a career often cited as an example of evolving beauty standards.

Beginnings in the post-war period

Born on July 1, 1928, in London, Daphne Selfe began her modeling career in the late 1940s after being discovered in a magazine cover competition. She then trained at the Gaby Young agency and worked for catalogs, advertising campaigns, and fashion houses. At that time, the fashion industry imposed very strict criteria, leaving little room for diversity. After her marriage in the 1950s, Daphne Selfe temporarily put her career on hold to focus on her family life. She nevertheless continued to appear occasionally in television and film productions and advertisements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daphne Selfe (@daphneselfe)

A remarkable comeback after 70 years

Daphne Selfe's career took off again in the late 1990s when she returned to modeling after the death of her husband. In her seventies, she attracted the attention of photographers and brands interested in representing a wider range of ages. She participated in London Fashion Week and posed for international magazines such as Vogue and Marie Claire.

Over the years, she has collaborated with brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Nivea, and worked with renowned photographers such as Mario Testino and David Bailey. Her so-called natural appearance, particularly her long gray hair which she chooses not to dye, has become her visual signature. She regularly affirms her desire not to "conceal the effects of time," contributing to a more realistic portrayal of aging.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daphne Selfe (@daphneselfe)

A record-breaking career in the history of fashion

Daphne Selfe has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest working professional model. Her career spans over 70 years, a rare feat in the fashion industry. Her last professional appearance was in 2025 at a Vogue event at Royal Ascot. In 2019, she received the Order of the British Empire Medal for her contribution to fashion and her role in increasing the visibility of older women in the industry.

A leading figure for age diversity

Daphne Selfe's career is often cited as an example of the fight against ageism in the fashion industry. She champions the idea that visibility for diverse profiles allows for a better reflection of society. Over the years, she has consistently expressed her desire to see more older models represented in the media and advertising campaigns. Her story is part of a broader movement aimed at encouraging more inclusive representation, particularly in terms of age, body type, and ethnicity.

A lasting influence on the industry

The passing of Daphne Selfe prompted numerous tributes in the international press, highlighting the impact of her career on the evolution of beauty standards. Her trajectory serves as a reminder that fashion can evolve by incorporating profiles that have long remained largely invisible. Many observers believe that her journey helped pave the way for other senior models. Her commitment to a more inclusive vision of beauty continues to influence the industry.

With a career spanning more than seven decades, Daphne Selfe left her mark on fashion history by continuing her work well into her later years. She passed away at the age of 97, leaving behind a legacy often cited as an example of perseverance and openness to a wider diversity of profiles within the visual media.