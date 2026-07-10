How to choose sunglasses to flatter your face

Choosing a pair of sunglasses is first and foremost about treating yourself. While certain frame shapes can create different visual effects depending on your face shape, there are no hard and fast rules. The most important thing? Find a style that makes you feel good and allows you to freely express your personality.

Face shapes: a simple starting point

You've probably heard that a round face "should" wear square frames, or that a square face is better suited to rounded shapes. These tips can be helpful if you're looking for a specific effect, but they're by no means rules. Glasses are a fashion accessory in their own right. They can accentuate a feature, create contrast, or simply reflect your style. There's nothing stopping you from choosing a frame that deviates from the usual recommendations if it's the one you love.

If you like contrasts...

Some people enjoy playing with shapes and lines. Geometric frames can add character to soft features, while round shapes can soften a face with more defined contours. Oversized, butterfly, aviator, oval, or rectangular styles each offer a distinct look.

The idea isn't to correct your face, but to choose the look you like. Do you prefer an oversized frame that draws everyone's attention? Go for it. Do you like minimalist styles? They have just as much of an appeal.

Fashion doesn't have to dictate your choices

For a long time, trends attempted to impose lists of "what to wear" based on face shape. Fortunately, attitudes are changing. Today, fashion is freer, more creative, and above all, more personal. A round face can wear round glasses. A heart-shaped face can rock a thick frame. An oval face can choose just as easily a discreet style as a brightly colored pair.

There are no wrong choices when you feel comfortable with your reflection. Colors follow the same logic. Timeless black, tortoiseshell, white, pink, green, red, or even transparent frames: all desires are welcome. Your style doesn't depend on your body shape, but on what you want to express.

Comfort first

Beyond aesthetics, a good pair of glasses should be comfortable to wear. A frame that fits your face well, doesn't slip, and doesn't pinch your temples will make all the difference every day. Also, remember to check the quality of the lenses. Effective UV protection is essential to protect your eyes, whatever the season. Visual comfort is just as important as style.

The best pair is the one you love.

There are as many ways to wear glasses as there are personalities. While advice on face shape can be helpful if you're torn between several styles, it should never be a limiting factor. Try different shapes, have fun with colors, dare to wear original frames, or stick with a classic if that's what suits you best. Sunglasses are designed to protect your eyes, but also to express your style.

Ultimately, the most beautiful pair of shoes isn't the one that conforms to some supposed fashion "dictatorship." It's the one that makes you want to wear it, that reflects your personality, and in which you feel completely yourself.