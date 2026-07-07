Wrap dress, trapeze or straight dress: which one to choose according to your silhouette?

Silhouette tips
Julia P.
@halayalex / Instagram

Choosing a dress can sometimes seem complicated given the many styles available. Wrap, A-line, or straight: each style has its own unique advantages. Beyond the "rules" of body shape, the most important thing is to find a dress in which you feel beautiful, free, and completely yourself.

The wrap dress, a cut that enhances every desire.

With its pretty crossover front, V-neck, and waist often accentuated by a belt, the wrap dress has become a true wardrobe staple. Its greatest advantage? It easily adapts to many styles. Worn with sneakers for a casual look or with more elegant accessories for a special occasion, it suits every personality. It naturally highlights the waist and offers beautiful fluidity of movement, while allowing everyone to interpret it in their own way.

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The trapeze dress, freedom above all

Recognizable by its A-line shape, the trapeze dress is fitted at the top and then gradually flares out towards the bottom. The result: an airy, comfortable, and flowing silhouette. It offers a particularly pleasant feeling of lightness during warmer weather and allows you to play with proportions. A dress that simply invites you to move, breathe, and enjoy.

The straight dress, the elegance of minimalism

With its clean lines and vertical drape, the straight dress captivates with its chic and timeless appeal. Easy to accessorize, it can be transformed into a sophisticated professional outfit or the perfect piece for an evening out. Its secret? Its simplicity. A straight cut leaves room for the details: a beautiful pair of shoes, a piece of jewelry, a jacket, or simply your own personality.

Wear what makes you feel good

Body shape advice can be fun and offer inspiration for discovering new styles. Certain dresses can indeed create effects that are more appealing: accentuating the waist, adding volume, playing with proportions, or highlighting a particular part of the body. However, this advice should never become a set of rules.

There's no such thing as a dress reserved for a specific body type, nor any rule that should prevent you from wearing a piece you love. A dress that makes you feel confident is already a good dress. If you like a cut, a color, or a style, try it on. The most important thing is the pleasure you feel wearing it, not a list of criteria imposed by trends or fashion dictates.

Ultimately, whether it's a wrap dress, an A-line dress, or a straight dress, each cut has its own charm and can reveal a different facet of your style. So dare to experiment, mix and match styles, step outside your comfort zone, and choose dresses according to your desires. The best outfit is always the one in which you feel comfortable, confident, and happy to be yourself.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
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