Bandana that keeps slipping? This trick could change everything this summer!

Whether polka-dotted or lace, satin or organic cotton, the bandana has become an obvious choice for hairstyles, replacing traditional headwear in the height of summer. This new kind of scarf, which has been embracing our necks all winter, rises above our heads when the sun reaches its zenith. While it adds a touch of flair to our summer outfits, it can sometimes be unruly and threatens to fly off at the slightest sudden movement. To keep it in place despite gusts of wind and chases on the subway, this tip is a small revolution.

Hair clips to secure the bandana

The bandana is undeniably the star accessory of summer. Once tied around the neck to decorate a basic top or worn as a top on unbearably hot days, the bandana is now relegated to the head. And the paisley bandana of our youth, which made us look like we were on a survival show, now comes in many variations. Embroidered , finely knit , adorned with fruit or flowers, the bandana is the common thread among all the trendy girls.

The bandana has many advantages beyond its neo-vintage look. It protects from the sun without completely obscuring our face, it enhances the elegance of our outfits, and it beautifully completes our looks. It's also an excellent aesthetic trick for concealing greasy roots. However, this versatile piece of fabric also has its share of drawbacks. Despite a knot worthy of a sailor, it can easily slip down over our hair and tumble down our head like a curtain at the end of a show.

The moment you dare to run for the bus or walk along the coast in a wind that could tear the sea apart, your scarf fails you and refuses to cooperate. On social media, fashion enthusiasts, always on the lookout for practical solutions, have found a way around the problem. Their discovery involves a few hair clips.

The method is simple: they tie the headscarf upside down as if they were going quad biking in the Sahara. They then clip two barrettes on either side of their hair to create a connection between the strands and the headscarf. Next, they turn the bandana right side out and fasten it as the trends dictate. This way, the bandana doesn't budge an inch, even when the air conditioning is blasting like a hurricane.

@mattloveshair the most important festival szn hair hack ur packing for Coachella this weekend 💁💁‍♀️💁‍♂️ no more bandanas slipping off ur hairstyle this year 💁‍♂️💁‍♀️💁 the viral hairtok hair clip securing down the head scarf hair tip is life changing! oversized satin scarf @CÉCRED hair clips @arachne ♬ Ring My Bell - Anita Ward

The other ingenious method involves a headband.

To combat one of the biggest summer hazards (after sand in your shoes), internet users have been incredibly creative and have racked their brains until their experiments proved successful. Keeping a bandana in place has become a collective online battle. While hair clips do the job very well, there's another, slightly gentler technique. According to these tutorials, which claim to have made the discovery of the year, some people use a headband instead of hair clips, which can quickly become painful.

The whole process takes less than a minute. Before improvising an origami exercise with this very malleable fabric, place the bandana on your head as you did with the white sheet at Halloween. Put a headband with plenty of elastane over it and fold the bandana back. Now you're ready to stroll through air-conditioned aisles and hop on a boat or bike without your bandana falling to the ground and becoming a "lost item"... or ending up crumpled at the bottom of a beach bag after an overly enthusiastic gust of wind.

The bandana, the ultimate proof of style this summer

The bandana, the ultimate style statement this summer, strikes the perfect balance between nostalgia and modernity. After several seasons dominated by minimalist accessories, it's making a strong comeback in a much more expressive version: revisited prints, pastel palettes, XXL floral patterns, or retro 90s-inspired looks. Worn with loose, braided, or loosely styled hair, it becomes the element that transforms a simple silhouette into a confident, almost editorial look.

This season, the trend is no longer for the demure bandana discreetly tied behind the neck, but for more visible and daring looks. Tied in a chic pirate style, as an impromptu turban, or even folded into a wide, graphic band, it structures the face and frames the features with a clear stylistic intent. Influencers and fashion enthusiasts see it primarily as a playground: mixing textures (linen, satin, washed cotton), layering accessories, or pairing it with oversized sunglasses and gold jewelry to accentuate the iconic effect.

But what truly makes the bandana so powerful this summer is its ability to adapt to the micro-trends circulating on social media. Whether it's a "clean girl" version with neutral tones and a perfect fold, a bohemian version with handcrafted prints, or a street style version with logos and graphic reinterpretations, it embraces every aesthetic without ever losing its identity. It thus becomes an instant, almost instinctive style marker, expressing both personality and the mood of the day.

And in this game of controlled yet never rigid style, the bandana confirms its status as a chameleon accessory. It no longer simply accessorizes an outfit, but enriches it. A simple square of fabric, yes, but one that this summer has become an extension of our personality.