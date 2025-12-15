This typically French fashion gesture that everyone is copying this season

The elegant knot of a scarf around the head or neck, a Parisian ritual from the sixties, is once again captivating street style and social media, effortlessly exuding a refined look. International content creators are releasing numerous tutorials to help master this iconic detail of French chic.

Bardot and Hermès Heritage

Brigitte Bardot popularized the silk scarf tied on the head, with its playful fringe and mischievous pout, while Hermès has been making it a luxury accessory since 1937 with its iconic scarves. This fashion gesture captures the essence of French style: graceful, timeless, and instantly recognizable.

Chic winter adaptations

In colder weather, the scarf is wrapped around the neck with one end falling over the head like a modern-day beanie, providing warmth and elegance. Another classic: the small square scarf wrapped several times and discreetly knotted, inspired by the neo-bourgeois style of the 70s for a touch of everyday sophistication.

Explosion on TikTok and street style

Tutorials for the "French-style scarf" are proliferating, from summer to cozy winter, democratizing this know-how among a generation eager for a polished look. From the catwalks to Parisian passersby, this viral detail transcends ages and borders, confirming the influence of French fashion.

More than just an accessory, the French-style knotted scarf has established itself as a true stylistic language, subtle and universal. Having transcended decades without ever losing its allure, it proves that elegance is not a matter of fleeting trends but of perfect gestures. Easy to adopt and infinitely adaptable, this iconic detail continues to captivate the world, reminding us that French chic often lies in the art of less is more.