This trendy accessory is making a strong comeback to save your ears from the cold.

Winter 2025 marks the grand return of the knitted balaclava, an accessory once reserved for the ski slopes that is now becoming an essential ally against the biting cold. Ultra-soft, warm, and stylish, it protects the ears, neck, and face while adding a sophisticated fashion touch to urban looks.

An irresistible fashion revival on the catwalks

After making a splash in 2021, the knitted balaclava is set to explode onto the runways and streets in 2025. Many brands are reinventing it in thin and elegant versions, often in merino wool or cashmere, for a minimalist chic effect. Worn under an oversized blazer or as part of a head-to-toe monochrome beige/grey look, it frames the face and elevates winter outfits, from office sirens to streetwear.

Comfort and warmth guaranteed.

Its ribbed or technical knit offers optimal thermal protection: breathable, water-repellent, and ultra-soft, it combats icy winds and low temperatures without weighing you down. Choose merino wool for harsh winters, organic cotton for mid-season, or fine fleece for a cashmere-like feel. Practical for thick hair thanks to its soft, oversized cut, it covers the neck and insulates against the cold better than a classic scarf.

How to adopt it without making a fashion faux pas

Minimalist look: Cream balaclava over a beige turtleneck + straight-leg jeans + simple sneakers.

Monochrome: A beige knit ensemble, from the trousers to the balaclava, for a fluid silhouette.

Luxurious: Anthracite cashmere under a wool coat + black pumps.

Girly: Pale pink Ganni dress tied at the front for a playful twist.

The mesh balaclava is no longer just a sporty gadget, but the must-have accessory of winter 2025, combining practicality, warmth, and timeless elegance. Perfect for facing the cold in style, it proves that fashion and comfort can go hand in hand without compromise.