Pink is no longer just for women: "masculine" fashion is breaking the rules

Long relegated to the "feminine color" category, pink is now making its mark in men's wardrobes. Powder pink, salmon, raspberry, or even fuchsia: it comes in endless shades and is worn with confidence. And what if the real trend, ultimately, is simply to dress however you want?

Pink has never had a gender.

"Pink for women," "blue for men": this association seems familiar, almost obvious. Yet, it is neither universal nor timeless. At the beginning of the 20th century, some American publications advised boys to wear pink, considered a "brighter and more suitable color" for their wardrobe, while blue was sometimes associated with greater delicacy.

The famous pink-feminine, blue-masculine duo became established mainly gradually in the 1940s and 1950s. Simple proof that colours do not have any intrinsic gender: it is societies that attribute meanings to them, and these meanings can evolve.

In fact, before Western men's fashion became much more understated from the late 18th century onwards, men of the upper classes readily wore colorful, embroidered, and richly decorated clothing. Pink could then evoke elegance, refinement, or even social status.

From powder pink to fuchsia: there's a style for everyone.

Today, pink no longer needs to be provocative to find its place in a "masculine" wardrobe. It simply integrates into a wardrobe that increasingly embraces color and diverse styles. The Spring/Summer 2026 men's collections confirmed this once again with numerous soft, desaturated shades: salmon, amaranth, "Himalayan salt" pink… Shades that are easy to adopt, even if you've never dared to take the plunge.

For a first attempt, opt for powder pink, dusty rose, rosewood, or salmon. These shades pair very easily with classic colors like ecru, gray, brown, khaki, or navy blue.

A pale pink t-shirt with raw denim jeans? Simple and effective.

A pastel shirt under a beige or navy blazer? Elegant without being stuffy.

A raspberry sweater with chocolate pants? You get a bolder silhouette, but still easy to wear.

And if you prefer eye-catching looks, there's nothing stopping you from going for bright pink. A pair of sneakers, a cap, some socks, or a scarf are all it takes to inject a pop of color into a more neutral outfit.

"Men's" fashion can finally breathe

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this evolution isn't the return of pink, but the freedom that comes with it. Wearing pink says nothing about your personality, your identity, or your masculinity. A color is a color: you may simply like it.

Some research is exploring how clothing can influence our perception of gender roles. A study conducted in Japan suggests that seeing more men wearing pink could help reduce certain traditional associations between colors and masculine or feminine stereotypes. Fashion thus possesses real power: the power to make norms less rigid, simply by showing that there are countless ways to dress.

Stop the dictates: wear what suits you

The good news is that there are no rules dictating that men must wear blue, black, or gray, just as there are no mandatory colors for women. Do you like pink? Wear it. Do you prefer green, yellow, purple, or prints? Go for it. Do you love head-to-toe black? That's perfectly fine too.

Fashion has no gender. It is a space for expression, creativity, and freedom. It does not have to conform to stereotypes, injunctions, norms, or dictates that claim to determine what you should wear.

Pink doesn't need to "conquer" menswear; it was already there. Its increased visibility is primarily a reminder of a welcome truth: your wardrobe is yours. So, whether it's a pink suit, a salmon shirt, a dusty rose sweater, or a fuchsia accessory, simply choose what you like, what flatters you, and what makes you feel good. Ultimately, the best dress code is your own.