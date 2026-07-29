"Uniform dressing": why are more and more women always dressing the same way?

Fashion trends
Naila T.
Photo d'illustration : teksomolika / Design by Magnfic

Black trousers, a white shirt, a well-cut jacket… what if simplicity became the new chic? “Uniform dressing” is increasingly appealing to women who choose a “reference silhouette” for everyday wear.

Fewer choices for more freedom

In the morning, choosing what to wear can sometimes feel like a mini-mission in itself. Faced with a wardrobe full of clothes, the questions pile up: what should I wear today? What goes together? Which outfit matches my mood or my plans? The principle of "uniform dressing" is precisely to simplify this process.

The idea isn't to wear the exact same outfit every day, but to create a wardrobe that works easily: a few pieces you love, that coordinate well, and in which you feel naturally comfortable. After following trends for a long time, some women are choosing to return to a more cohesive wardrobe, made up of a limited number of garments they enjoy wearing again and again.

A response to a changing daily life

This trend also reflects a desire to consume differently. In a context where spending is more considered, investing in versatile and durable pieces can become a reassuring approach. Buying less, but choosing clothes that truly match one's style, personality, and lifestyle allows for a more harmonious wardrobe. Simplicity then becomes not only an aesthetic choice, but also a way to feel more aligned with one's needs.

How to create your own clothing uniform?

There is no single way to practice "uniform dressing". The most important thing is to start with yourself and what makes you look your best.

  • Start by observing the outfits you spontaneously wear: those in which you feel confident, comfortable and ready to face your day.
  • Next, identify the elements that come up often: a trouser cut, a pleasant material, a color combination, or a particular silhouette.
  • You can then create several variations around this base. A few easy-to-match colors, comfortable fabrics, and pieces that transcend seasons are often enough to create a practical and personal wardrobe.

Repeating a silhouette does not mean lacking style.

Contrary to popular belief, frequently wearing the same outfit doesn't mean fading into the background. On the contrary, repetition can become a true signature. A carefully chosen accessory, a unique pair of shoes, a bag that reflects your personality, or a pop of color can transform a simple silhouette into a recognizable look. Style isn't just about novelty, but also about how you make your clothes your own.

Find the balance that suits you

However, the "uniform dressing" approach also has its limits. A wardrobe that's "too strict" can become restrictive if it leaves no room for current desires, seasonal changes, or special occasions. Some people like to vary their outfits, discover new trends, and play with their appearance. Others prefer a more minimalist approach and finding familiar clothes each morning. Both approaches are perfectly valid.

Ultimately, there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to style. Every woman is free to dress as she pleases. There's no need to analyze every clothing choice or try to conform to a specific trend. The most important thing is to wear clothes in which you feel good and completely yourself. Whether your wardrobe consists of ten essential pieces or a multitude of different styles, your way of dressing is entirely your own.

Naila T.
Naila T.
I analyze the societal trends that shape our bodies, our identities, and our relationships with the world. What drives me is understanding how norms evolve and transform in our lives, and how discourses on gender, mental health, and self-image permeate everyday life.
Article précédent
The visible bra is making a big comeback among the 2026 trends.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

The visible bra is making a big comeback among the 2026 trends.

It's no longer hiding: in 2026, the bra is stepping out of the shadows and taking center stage...

This type of bag is set to be the must-have item for back to school 2026.

After several seasons dominated by mini bags, XXL sizes are making a comeback. For fall 2026, the oversized...

This style of trench coat is poised to be the key piece of autumn 2026.

If there's one coat that never truly leaves our wardrobes, it's the trench coat. For fall 2026, it's...

This style of trousers is already emerging as the key trend for autumn 2026.

After several seasons dominated by XXL trousers, a new silhouette is capturing everyone's attention. Original, comfortable, and easy...

These flat shoes are set to be the must-haves of autumn 2026.

This autumn 2026, fashion is taking a new turn: one of undeniable comfort. Say goodbye to heels that...

This vintage "granny" skirt is making a big comeback in wardrobes.

Long relegated to the status of outdated pieces, the long floral skirt is making a remarkable comeback. Riding...