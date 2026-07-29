"Uniform dressing": why are more and more women always dressing the same way?

Black trousers, a white shirt, a well-cut jacket… what if simplicity became the new chic? “Uniform dressing” is increasingly appealing to women who choose a “reference silhouette” for everyday wear.

Fewer choices for more freedom

In the morning, choosing what to wear can sometimes feel like a mini-mission in itself. Faced with a wardrobe full of clothes, the questions pile up: what should I wear today? What goes together? Which outfit matches my mood or my plans? The principle of "uniform dressing" is precisely to simplify this process.

The idea isn't to wear the exact same outfit every day, but to create a wardrobe that works easily: a few pieces you love, that coordinate well, and in which you feel naturally comfortable. After following trends for a long time, some women are choosing to return to a more cohesive wardrobe, made up of a limited number of garments they enjoy wearing again and again.

A response to a changing daily life

This trend also reflects a desire to consume differently. In a context where spending is more considered, investing in versatile and durable pieces can become a reassuring approach. Buying less, but choosing clothes that truly match one's style, personality, and lifestyle allows for a more harmonious wardrobe. Simplicity then becomes not only an aesthetic choice, but also a way to feel more aligned with one's needs.

How to create your own clothing uniform?

There is no single way to practice "uniform dressing". The most important thing is to start with yourself and what makes you look your best.

Start by observing the outfits you spontaneously wear: those in which you feel confident, comfortable and ready to face your day.

Next, identify the elements that come up often: a trouser cut, a pleasant material, a color combination, or a particular silhouette.

You can then create several variations around this base. A few easy-to-match colors, comfortable fabrics, and pieces that transcend seasons are often enough to create a practical and personal wardrobe.

Repeating a silhouette does not mean lacking style.

Contrary to popular belief, frequently wearing the same outfit doesn't mean fading into the background. On the contrary, repetition can become a true signature. A carefully chosen accessory, a unique pair of shoes, a bag that reflects your personality, or a pop of color can transform a simple silhouette into a recognizable look. Style isn't just about novelty, but also about how you make your clothes your own.

Find the balance that suits you

However, the "uniform dressing" approach also has its limits. A wardrobe that's "too strict" can become restrictive if it leaves no room for current desires, seasonal changes, or special occasions. Some people like to vary their outfits, discover new trends, and play with their appearance. Others prefer a more minimalist approach and finding familiar clothes each morning. Both approaches are perfectly valid.

Ultimately, there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to style. Every woman is free to dress as she pleases. There's no need to analyze every clothing choice or try to conform to a specific trend. The most important thing is to wear clothes in which you feel good and completely yourself. Whether your wardrobe consists of ten essential pieces or a multitude of different styles, your way of dressing is entirely your own.