These clothes, once considered "unflattering," will become trendy items by the end of 2026.

For years, fashion told us what to avoid to "flatter our figure." "Too baggy," "too long," "too covering": certain pieces had a bad reputation. In Fall/Winter 2026/2027, they're getting their revenge and establishing themselves as key trends.

The long knit skirt is coming out of the closet

Long associated with indoor comfort or accused of weighing down the silhouette, the long knit skirt has undergone a complete transformation. This season, it's even become a key piece in the wardrobe. It's appearing in ribbed, graphic, or herringbone knits, often paired with knee-high boots and coordinating pieces. Its naturally heavy drape gives it a beautiful shape and creates a structured look without needing to stiffen the silhouette.

The result? A warm, comfortable, and elegant piece that allows you to create an outfit that's both cozy and assertive. Proof that what was once considered "too much" can ultimately become exactly what gives an outfit its character.

The oversized coat embraces its volume

There was a time when coats had to hug the body's contours or risk overwhelming the silhouette. In 2026, this rule seems to have (finally) been retired. Oversized coats are all the rage, made from warm materials like wool, with generous volumes and easy-to-wear colors: camel, earthy tones, or deep shades. Here, the goal is no longer to define the body through clothing, but to play with proportions.

And that's precisely what makes this trend so appealing: a loose-fitting coat can create a sophisticated, modern, and exceptionally comfortable look. You can wrap yourself in it without feeling like you have to choose between comfort and style.

The sweater dress is both stylish and comfortable.

Once criticized for being "too shapeless," the sweater dress is also making a comeback. And it clearly no longer needs to apologize for being comfortable. In ribbed or cable knit, it can be worn on its own as a complete outfit, with a thin belt to accentuate the waist and knee-high boots to add structure to the look.

The trend tells a rather encouraging story: comfort is no longer necessarily considered the enemy of style. An outfit can be soft, practical, warm, and very stylish all at the same time.

Layering breaks the old rules

Layering clothes that once seemed incompatible? That's precisely one of the most appealing ideas of the season. A thin piece over a knit, a jacket paired with a skirt, deliberately mixed fabrics and styles: layering in 2026 doesn't need to be perfectly coordinated to work. On the contrary, its charm sometimes comes from that unexpected touch.

What might have been considered a "flaw in taste" becomes a genuine stylistic choice. The mix allows for playing with textures, volumes, and combinations, while easily adapting the garment to different temperatures.

What if "flattering" was no longer the right criterion?

These four trends have one thing in common: they were long dismissed because they were accused of not being flattering enough. But what does this famous "flattering" really mean? Often, the term was used to describe clothing meant to "slim," "lengthen," "structure," or "correct" certain parts of the body. A very restrictive view of clothing, which could give the impression that one constantly had to "optimize one's appearance."

Today, clothing seems (finally) to be more appreciated for what it allows: to move freely, to feel good, to stay warm, to express one's personality or simply to wear something that we like.

Trends come and go, but your style remains.

Be careful not to turn this change into a new rule. Trends come and go, disappear, and sometimes return a few years later with a new label. And above all, you are absolutely not obligated to follow the trend. Do you like a long knit skirt? Wear it. Does a sweater dress not appeal to you at all? No problem. What a magazine, a catwalk, or social media presents as "trendy" is never meant to become mandatory. Similarly, a piece declared "out of fashion" can still perfectly well appeal to you. Your style doesn't need to be synchronized with the fashion calendar to be legitimate.

The real trend? Wear what reflects who you are.

The end of 2026 ultimately shows that several silhouettes can coexist without any one being presented as the "right way to dress." Perhaps this is the most interesting change: expanding possibilities rather than replacing a list of prohibitions with a new list of "trends to follow."

After all, clothing is also there to make you feel good. And if the piece that was once described as "unflattering" is precisely the one in which you feel your best, that's probably an excellent reason to wear it.