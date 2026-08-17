The "dopamine dressing" trend: bringing color back to the heart of our wardrobes.

After several seasons dominated by beige, grey, and camel, fashion is making a comeback. In 2026, "dopamine dressing" returns to the forefront with a simple idea: choosing clothes to make you feel good, rather than to blend into the background.

A trend born from a new way of dressing

The term "dopamine dressing" was popularized by Dawnn Karen , an American psychologist specializing in fashion and a professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. In her book published in 2020, she explores the links between our clothing choices and our state of mind. The idea has become particularly appealing after the lockdowns. While wardrobes had long prioritized comfort and neutral colors, vibrant hues have gradually reclaimed their place in collections. It reflects a desire for lightness, self-expression, and a positive mood to wear.

Can color really change your mood?

Be careful not to oversimplify: despite its evocative name, "dopamine dressing" is not based on evidence that colorful clothing mechanically triggers a dopamine release. The most plausible explanation lies in the field of "embodied cognition." This approach studies how what we wear can influence our thoughts, behavior, and self-perception.

In short, an outfit can contribute to putting you in a certain state of mind, but it's not just about color. It's also about what the piece evokes for you, how you wear it, and the feeling it gives you.

In 2026, fashion resets the clock.

The return of "dopamine dressing" accompanies a broader movement: that of a fashion that dares more. After years of discreet minimalism, silhouettes are adorned with bold and assertive colors.

Orange coats, lavender knits, lemon-yellow accessories: vibrant hues are making a comeback in fashion collections and, above all, on the streets. This trend isn't confined to the catwalks. Street style is embracing it with enthusiasm, sometimes even before the trends announced by designers. This newfound sartorial freedom also allows us to break free from the dreaded "I have nothing to wear" : your wardrobe becomes a playground, rather than a list of rules to follow.

How to adopt dopamine dressing without overdoing it?

Good news: you don't need to transform your wardrobe into a rainbow to embrace the trend. Several options allow you to adopt it naturally.

First option: focus on a statement piece. A vibrant coat, a colorful bag, or a pair of bold shoes is enough to liven up a neutral outfit. It's the ideal solution if you like balanced looks but want a little extra something.

Second option: try monochrome. Wearing several pieces in the same bold shade might seem dramatic, but the result is often surprisingly harmonious. By sticking to a single color family, you avoid complex combinations while proudly showcasing your style.

Third tip: play with textures. Prefer a more understated look? "Dopamine dressing" doesn't necessarily mean bright colors. A soft velvet, a comfortable knit, or a luminous satin can also create a feeling of pleasure and add more character to an outfit.

The real rule: choose what suits you

This is perhaps the most interesting aspect of the trend. There's no universal color chart for sartorial happiness. You don't have to wear yellow because it's considered cheerful, nor pink because it evokes sweetness. If you feel particularly good in deep blue, burgundy, or more subdued shades, those colors are perfectly acceptable.

"Dopamine dressing" truly comes into its own when you embrace the trend instead of simply following it. The goal isn't to replace an aesthetic constraint with a new rule, but to put your own feelings at the center.

Dopamine dressing is therefore neither a "miracle cure" nor a "treatment": it's primarily an invitation to look at your clothes differently. A garment can be comfortable, flattering, expressive, or simply make you smile when you put it on. And what if, tomorrow morning, the best outfit was simply the one that makes you feel good? After all, fashion can also be about pleasure.