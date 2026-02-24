This iconic bag from the 90s is making a big comeback on the catwalks.

Fashion loves to travel through time, and this year 2026, it is once again setting down its suitcases in the 90s. A cult bag from this decade is making a comeback, ready to seduce those who love pieces that are both assertive and timeless.

The Fendi Baguette makes a grand return

It's impossible to talk about the it-bags of the 90s without mentioning the Fendi Baguette. Created in 1997 by Silvia Venturini Fendi for the Fendi fashion house, this compact bag, worn under the arm, marked a turning point in the history of luxury accessories. Its name is inspired by a simple and very Parisian gesture: carrying a baguette under your arm.

Short, structured, and eye-catching, it was never designed to be discreet. On the contrary, it makes a statement. In the 90s, it quickly became a symbol of urban sophistication, adopted by celebrities and pop culture icons. Nearly thirty years later, it's reappearing on the catwalks and in the streets of the fashion capitals. And it's not coming back timidly: it's making a bold statement.

An icon propelled by pop culture

The baguette also owes its mythical aura to television. In the cult series "Sex and the City," the character Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, carries it on numerous occasions. One now-legendary scene shows Carrie correcting a thief: "That's not a bag, it's a baguette!" A line that transformed the accessory into a cult object.

Today, this nostalgic dimension is in full swing. Minimalist silhouettes, monochrome ensembles, and body-hugging cuts inspired by the '90s create the perfect conditions for its comeback. The Baguette confidently completes these looks.

A silhouette that transcends decades

This bag's enduring appeal lies in its instantly recognizable shape: rectangular, compact, with a short handle and signature clasp. Over the years, it has been produced in a multitude of materials, colors, and finishes.

In the 2000s, it embodied a bold and accessible chic. This year, 2026, it returns, revisited but true to its DNA. Its size perfectly suits current needs: smaller than the oversized totes of the 2010s, it aligns with the trend for compact bags, designed to carry the essentials without being bulky. It naturally complements your silhouette. Its charm doesn't depend on a specific body shape: it simply enhances your style.

The nostalgia wave of the 90s

The return of the Baguette bag didn't come out of nowhere. The archives of the 90s and 2000s became a major source of inspiration. This period evokes the rise of supermodels, influential TV series, and a culture of status accessories. Bags were no longer just practical; they became symbols of identity.

Authentic vintage pieces are particularly sought after on social media. Some older editions of the Baguette resell at high prices on the secondhand market, proof that its allure remains intact. Owning a vintage model demonstrates impeccable taste and a keen fashion sense.

Ultimately, Fendi continues to offer contemporary reinterpretations: new materials, refined embroidery, and modernized finishes. The essence of the design, however, remains the same. This revival illustrates a fundamental trend: rather than constantly reinventing, fashion houses are reactivating their archives and engaging with their own history. And the return of the Fendi Baguette bag proves that a well-designed accessory can continue to elevate any silhouette, decade after decade.