Layering your clothes: what is the "layering" trend that's making a comeback this spring?

Each season sees the resurgence of certain trends, revisited in light of the moment. This spring, layering clothes is once again a must-have.

Layering: a technique before it was a trend

The term “layering” refers to the art of layering several garments to create a cohesive silhouette. Far from being a simple accumulation of fabric, it is a true exercise in balance between volume, texture, and length. Historically, layering initially served a practical purpose: adapting to temperature variations. But over the decades, this functional approach has become a vehicle for stylistic expression. From the 1990s to the 2010s, layering became a staple on the catwalks and in the streets, driven by minimalist, grunge, and avant-garde aesthetics. Today, it returns in a lighter, more adaptable version, perfectly suited to spring days when temperature fluctuations are common.

Why is layering so popular in spring?

Spring is a season of transition. Mornings remain cool, afternoons warm up, and evenings sometimes call for an extra layer. Layering then becomes an obvious solution.

Beyond its practicality, layering allows you to refresh your wardrobe without necessarily investing in new pieces. A winter dress can be worn over a light shirt, a tank top can be layered under a structured jacket, and a thin sweater can be worn over a flowing dress. This approach also fosters creativity. It encourages you to rediscover clothes you already own, experiment with different combinations, and play with proportions.

How to master the art of layering?

Achieving harmonious layering relies on a few simple principles.

First, managing volume. Layering several loose pieces can make the silhouette appear heavier. The idea is often to combine a fitted base with one or two more structured or flowing layers. For example, a fitted top under an open shirt, itself worn under a light jacket.

Next, consider the variation in materials. Mixing textures—cotton, fine knit, denim, linen—adds visual depth. This contrast gives dimension to the outfit without requiring complex patterns.

The question of length is also key. Letting a hem, sleeve, or collar peek out creates a polished effect. A longer shirt worn under a cropped sweater, for example, structures the silhouette and adds dynamism to the overall look.

Finally, the color palette plays a key role. Neutral tones make combinations easier, while adding a colorful piece can become the focal point of the outfit.

A trend seen on the catwalks and in the street

In recent seasons, many collections have brought layering back into the spotlight. Dresses worn over trousers, layered tops, skirts paired with long shirts: the silhouettes presented prioritize modularity. On the street, layering is often expressed in a more intuitive way. It might be a simple t-shirt under a slip dress, a cardigan draped over the shoulders, or a trench coat worn open over several visible layers.

This freedom of interpretation contributes to the success of the trend. It is not imposed as a uniform, but as a method adaptable to different styles — minimalist, romantic, urban or classic.

Layering, an ally of responsible fashion

Layering clothes also encourages more mindful consumption. Rather than systematically buying new pieces with each change of season, it becomes possible to transform those already in your wardrobe. A summer dress can be extended into spring with a thin turtleneck underneath. A winter blazer can be lightened by pairing it with a tank top and flowing trousers. This logic of adaptation is part of a more sustainable approach: maximizing the use of existing clothes and exploring different ways to wear them.

Mistakes to avoid

While layering offers great freedom, certain combinations can unbalance the silhouette.

Layering too many garments can create a bulky effect, especially with heavy fabrics. It's best to opt for breathable and lightweight materials in the spring.

A lack of structure can also be a problem. Without a visual anchor point — a belt, a fitted jacket, tailored trousers — the outfit can look messy.

Finally, neglecting color harmony can make the overall look confusing. It's best to limit the palette to a few complementary shades to maintain consistency.

An invitation to experiment

The return of layering this spring isn't based on rigid rules, but on a desire to explore. Layering, adjusting, removing layers throughout the day: the outfit becomes dynamic. More than just a trend, layering offers a new way of thinking about clothing. It celebrates personal creativity and adaptability, while also addressing the season's weather conditions.

Layering has emerged as one of the most relevant approaches to spring: practical, versatile, and expressive. By playing with fabrics, lengths, and volumes, everyone can create unique looks without completely overhauling their wardrobe. Layering clothes isn't just about style. It's also a way to rediscover what you already own—and to dare to try unexpected combinations.