This iconic couple from the 1990s is reviving an unexpected fashion trend

Ryan Murphy's new series "Love Story" revives the enthusiasm for the minimalist and iconic style of JFK Jr. (son of John Fitzgerald Kennedy) and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy (fashion journalist and wife of John Fitzgerald Kennedy, Jr.), blending chic sobriety and casual cool.

A duo that redefined 90s chic

Ryan Murphy directs "Love Story," a series that chronicles the tragic romance of John F. Kennedy Jr. (played by Paul Anthony Kelly) and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy (Sarah Pidgeon), up to their deaths in 1999. This tragedy transforms their grainy paparazzi photos into sacred fashion relics, inspiring a wave of nostalgia among Gen Z. Pinterest mood boards explode: flowing silk dresses, headbands, and clean silhouettes make a strong comeback.

Carolyn Bessette, muse of "radical" minimalism

Carolyn embodies the epitome of understated elegance: blonde hair pulled back in a precise bun, black loafers, and bias-cut shirt dresses that skim the body without confining it. Her style—perfect cuts, luxurious fabrics, and neutral tones—makes restraint a powerful weapon in an era of garish logos and algorithmic excess. Despite her aversion to fame, her candid snapshots became the benchmark for "quiet luxury" before its time.

JFK Jr., the king of effortless high/low

John F. Kennedy Jr. effortlessly mixed Armani suits and backwards baseball caps, foreshadowing today's chic streetwear. Draped scarves, sweaters over shirts, and a relaxed preppy aesthetic: his "high/low" wardrobe abolished the boundaries between Park Avenue and Downtown, with a natural confidence that captures the essence of the '90s.

This legendary duo ultimately reminds us that "true style" is born from authenticity. In a world saturated with maximalism, their minimalist legacy – revived by "Love Story" – proves that timeless elegance doesn't need to shout to win people over.