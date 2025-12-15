Accused of racism, Miss Finland is stripped of her title

The Miss Finland 2025 crown, meant to symbolize elegance and openness, has become a symbol of controversy. Sarah Dzafce, the newly crowned winner, was recently stripped of her title after a photo deemed racist towards Asians was circulated online. Although she apologized to China and the Asian community, the affair continues to shake Finnish public opinion, even reaching the heart of the political world.

One gesture and one photo too many

In late November, a photo circulating on social media showed Sarah Dzafce making the "slanted eyes" gesture, accompanied by a caption in Finnish that translated as "eating with a Chinese person." Quickly accused of racist behavior, the young woman explained that the photo had initially been posted by a friend in a private group and that she was suffering from a migraine at the time. Sarah Dzafce insisted that she had not chosen the caption for the photo.

Despite these explanations, the controversy grew. On Instagram, users denounced it as "a hollow excuse" and "a lack of sincerity." Many demanded that she relinquish her crown, arguing that "this gesture tarnished Finland's image" in a global context where sensitivity to racial discrimination is increasingly heightened.

🇫🇮 Kosovo-origin Miss Finland was stripped of her title after she was seen making a racist gesture toward Asians. The picture was posted with the caption: "When you have to dine out with a Chinese." pic.twitter.com/FQVzr1oqhM — kos_data (@kos_data) December 12, 2025

Insufficient apologies to quell the controversy

Faced with public pressure, the Miss Finland pageant announced on December 11, 2025, the official withdrawal of Sarah Dzafce's title. The organization stated in a press release that it "does not tolerate any discriminatory behavior" and offered its apologies "to all those hurt by the incident." At a press conference, Sarah Dzafce apologized in three languages—Finnish, English, and Chinese—saying, "Sorry, China." The pageant organizers awarded the title to Tara Lehtonen, the first runner-up. Despite this symbolic decision, the controversy continued unabated.

Political figures are fueling the controversy

The affair even took a political turn when several members of the nationalist Finns Party (Perussuomalaiset) – Juho Eerola, Kaisa Garedew, and MEP Sebastian Tynkkynen – posted photos of themselves making the same controversial gesture. This provocation sparked outrage. Education Minister Anders Adlercreutz called their behavior "irresponsible, childish, and stupid," adding that "this gesture clearly offends people."

Criticism also came from Prime Minister Petteri Orpo's party, where MP Pia Kauma stated that "swift action is needed to prevent any normalization of racism within institutions." An inter-party meeting is planned to discuss the issue.

In short, what was meant to remain an individual incident has turned into a public relations crisis for Finland, sparking a profound debate on public responsibility and tolerance. The Sarah Dzafce affair transcends the realm of beauty pageants; it raises societal questions about the line between clumsiness and racism, and about how public figures and elected officials should embody respect in a globalized world.