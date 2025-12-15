This photo of Zendaya and Robert Pattinson "married" is causing a stir online

This photo of Zendaya, wearing a wedding ring, sitting on Robert Pattinson's lap, led people to believe it was a real wedding before the deception was exposed. Behind this supposed union was actually a marketing ploy to promote their upcoming film.

A wedding announcement that's causing a stir online

It all started with an engagement announcement in a major American newspaper featuring an elegant couple, with Zendaya's ring prominently displayed. The text followed all the conventions of a wedding announcement: family names, educations, professions, wedding date… enough to convince even the most casual reader. Screenshots quickly circulated on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok, sparking rumors and reactions ranging from panicked to enthusiastic among fans.

A PR stunt by A24

Behind this fake wedding invitation is the studio A24, which is using it as a teaser for its film "The Drama," starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. The key detail lies in the names: those mentioned are not the actors' names, but those of their characters, as is the wedding date, which coincides with the film's release. The idea wasn't to permanently deceive the public, but to play on the boundary between reality and fiction to generate massive buzz.

A clever game with celebrities and web culture

The stunt was all the more effective because it capitalized on the intense media scrutiny of the two stars' private lives, both already involved in other relationships. By exploiting our reflex to believe "official" announcements and our tendency to share without verifying, this advertising campaign transformed a simple printed page into a global meme. The following day, the release of the teaser revealed the true nature of this "union," completing the cycle and confirming that it was a perfectly orchestrated film launch.

In short, by deliberately blurring the lines between serious information and fiction, A24 has created a promotional campaign that is as audacious as it is effective. This fake wedding announcement serves as a reminder of how, in the age of social media, a well-chosen image can trigger a global phenomenon in just a few hours. More than a simple publicity stunt, the campaign questions our relationship with celebrities and fact-checking, while proving that clever storytelling can be enough to place a film at the center of everyone's conversation even before its release.