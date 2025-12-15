Serena Williams admits that she long struggled to accept her body in elite sports.

Serena Williams looks back on her first 15 years as a professional tennis player and candidly shares the challenges she faced in the sport. Between feeling self-conscious and facing constant criticism, the American legend had to learn to accept herself in a highly regulated world.

A powerful body, but poorly accepted at first

From her professional debut at just 17, Serena Williams distinguished herself not only by her talent but also by her atypical physique on the circuit. She stood out against the slender, minimalist standards that dominated women's tennis. "I had pronounced curves, while all the other athletes were thin, flat, and beautiful, each in her own way," she explains. These physical differences had a significant psychological impact on the young player.

Over the years, Serena has had to navigate between admiration and judgment, between athletic performance and aesthetic pressure. Her body, powerful and efficient on the court, didn't conform to the implicit expectations of the media and the public. Yet, this body allowed her to reach great heights: strength, endurance, explosiveness—qualities that can't be measured by a waistline.

Sexualization and constant judgment

Being a Black woman with a so-called imposing physique in a world dominated by Western standards exposed Serena to a double burden. She recounts experiencing constant sexualization and racist and sexist remarks that reduced her identity to her appearance. "It has a psychological impact. Absolutely. I didn't look like the other girls," she explains. These often malicious comments fueled self-doubt and a feeling of isolation.

Despite everything, Serena never stopped performing. Each victory and each title proved that skill and tenacity are never linked to body conformity. Her journey shows that elite sport can—and should—celebrate all body types.

The evolution towards acceptance

Over time, Serena learned to love and accept her body. Today, she calmly states: “I don’t listen to criticism. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. If you don’t like me, you don’t have to.” She thus transforms her physique into a symbol of strength and autonomy, while advocating for self-love and respect for body diversity.

Recently, however, she faced a wave of criticism after becoming an ambassador for a weight-loss drug. She explained: “I couldn’t reach the weight I needed to be, and believe me, I don’t take shortcuts. My body wasn’t responding. I realized it wasn’t a matter of willpower. It was biological.” This statement serves as a reminder that everyone is free to make their own choices. It is absolutely unnecessary to conform to standards to be “acceptable”: your body is already fine just the way it is.

Ultimately, Serena Williams embodies a valuable lesson: the body, whether tall, muscular, considered curvy, or slimmer, is first and foremost a tool and a reflection of your uniqueness. Athletic success, self-confidence, and beauty never depend on a universal standard.