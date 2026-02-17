"I have to manage everything": This actress describes her "intense" daily life as a mother

American actress, TV presenter, and singer Keke Palmer openly shares her daily challenge: balancing a booming film, television, and music career with being a single mother to her two-year-old son, Leo. At the Los Angeles premiere of her new series, "The 'Burbs," she told People magazine how she juggles this multitasking lifestyle, joking that she literally has "three versions of herself" to make it all work.

A meticulously planned organization

"It's a lot. Since the birth of my son, I've become even more intentional in my project choices and how I manage my time," admits Keke Palmer. The actress, singer, and television host emphasizes the importance of a strong team to orchestrate this hectic pace: "I love everything I do, but I always make sure I can organize everything, because it's intense, but I love it. (...) I have to make sure I can manage everything."

Leo, her most wonderful life teacher

Keke describes Leo's rapid growth—from a mute baby to a little boy with "his own words, opinions, and personality"—as a masterclass. "He's teaching me, above all, how to relax and live life to the fullest," she confides. For Keke, motherhood acts like a mirror: "It reflects your own life back to you, but it also allows you to give yourself what you need. It's a true blessing. My son means everything to me."

A cathartic motherly role on screen

In "The 'Burbs'," a horror reboot of the 1989 comedy starring Tom Hanks, Keke plays Samira, a young mother facing postpartum challenges and complicated relationships. "It was cathartic. Samira goes through things I've experienced—postpartum, the emotional vulnerability after giving birth. I was really able to immerse myself in the role, especially the horror aspect!" she explains.

Keke Palmer transforms the challenges of single motherhood and a successful career into a driving force. Between impeccable organization, unconditional love for Leo, and roles that resonate personally, she proves that it's possible to embrace it all—career, family, authenticity—with intention and humor. An inspiring multitasking mom.