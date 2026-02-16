Meryl Streep's daughter, Louisa Jacobson, is making a splash at New York Fashion Week

Louisa Jacobson recently made a striking appearance at New York Fashion Week. The American actress and model, known for her role in the series "The Gilded Age," surprised everyone by making her debut on a New York runway.

A first, closely watched fashion show

At the presentation of the New York brand Eckhaus Latta's Fall/Winter 2026/2027 collection, Louisa Jacobson walked the runway for the first time. This was a symbolic moment for the actress, expanding her artistic horizons. Known for its contemporary silhouettes and its "experimental" approach to denim and knitwear, Eckhaus Latta is a prominent player in the New York fashion scene. By joining the brand's cast, Louisa Jacobson aligns herself with a creative vision that values strong personalities, going far beyond traditional models.

For this show, she wore a preppy-chic look: a multicolored striped shirt, a tartan mini-skirt, strappy heels, and a suede bag. An ensemble consistent with the style she regularly displays in her public appearances, a blend of updated classicism and bold touches. Her presence did not go unnoticed, especially since she shared the catwalk with other renowned figures in contemporary fashion. This foray into the world of the catwalk marks a new stage in a career already closely watched, partly due to her family background.

An actress already well established on screen

Before turning to the catwalk, Louisa Jacobson first gained widespread recognition thanks to the HBO series "The Gilded Age." She plays Marian Brook, a young woman from a middle-class background who discovers the rigid codes of late 19th-century New York high society. The series, launched in 2022, allowed the actress to solidify her place in the American television landscape. Her portrayal of a character torn between independence and social constraints was praised for its accuracy and sensitivity.

Trained in dramatic arts, Louisa Jacobson built her career step by step, far from simply being a "daughter of". While her name naturally attracts attention, her work on screen demonstrates a desire to make her mark through her own artistic choices.

A regular presence in the front rows

Long before her runway debut, Louisa Jacobson was already a familiar face at Fashion Weeks. Invited to shows by houses such as Calvin Klein, Khaite, Courrèges, and Jason Wu, she gradually established herself as a sought-after front-row guest. Her style, often described as preppy with a contemporary twist, plays on structured lines, layering, and androgynous pieces. This sartorial consistency contributes to her image within the industry, where the line between actress and fashion icon is increasingly blurred.

She also participated in a spring/summer campaign for the New York brand Kallmeyer, posing in streamlined tailored silhouettes. This aesthetic choice, far removed from chic clichés, reinforces her positioning within an intellectual and minimalist fashion.

A new step in a multifaceted journey

Being Meryl Streep's daughter comes with a certain kind of exposure. The Oscar-winning actress, famous for her role as Miranda Priestly in "The Devil Wears Prada" (2006), has left an indelible mark on the collective imagination. Louisa Jacobson is forging her own path, without seeking to replicate her mother's legacy. While her mother made her mark on cinema with an exceptional career, she is exploring diverse avenues, from television to fashion collaborations. Her appearance at New York Fashion Week demonstrates a personal and definite interest in this creative environment.

This first runway show could indeed pave the way for other projects in fashion. More and more actresses are taking to the catwalk or becoming brand ambassadors, blurring the lines between artistic disciplines. For Louisa Jacobson, this foray seems to be part of an exploratory approach. Her performance at New York Fashion Week certainly confirms her status as a rising star, at the crossroads of cinema and fashion design.

By walking the runway for Eckhaus Latta during New York Fashion Week, Louisa Jacobson reached a symbolic milestone. Already recognized as a promising actress, she is now asserting her place in the world of fashion. Between her prestigious heritage and her personal journey, she is forging her own path at her own pace, under the watchful eyes of industry professionals and the public alike.