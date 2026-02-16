The wife of the mayor of New York makes a notable appearance at Fashion Week

At just 28 years old, Rama Duwaji continues to make her mark with her distinctive style. The wife of the mayor of New York City was a prominent figure in the front row at Fashion Week. Invited to the show of the New York label Diotima, she confirmed her status as a rising fashion icon, far removed from the traditional codes associated with First Ladies.

A sharp silhouette in the front row

On February 15, 2026, Rama Duwaji took her place in the front row at the show designed by Rachel Scott, the Jamaican designer behind Diotima. For the occasion, she opted for a masterful layering: a short beige trench coat worn as a centerpiece, layered over a longer plaid version. This subtly structured layering modernizes a classic of the British wardrobe. The ensemble was completed with black heeled cowboy boots, a black leather bag adorned with metallic details, and gold hoop earrings. A look that is both contemporary and rooted in 1990s references.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Interview Magazine (@interviewmag)

A First Lady who breaks the mold

As the youngest wife of a New York mayor, Rama Duwaji doesn't settle for a discreet, institutional role. She asserts a strong visual identity, true to her generation. Rather than favoring the so-called traditional silhouettes expected at official events, she adopts pieces from labels popular with Generation Z. Long Bermuda shorts, lace-up boots, oversized shirts, and asymmetrical tops regularly feature in her public appearances. This stylistic positioning helps redefine the image of a New York First Lady, one more connected to her time and her community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Morgan (@theroyalobsession)

A presence amplified by social media

Very active on Instagram, where she shares her looks with her two million followers, Rama Duwaji cultivates a distinctive aesthetic: layered silver jewelry, architectural accessories, structured silhouettes, and urban influences. Her recent photoshoot for The Cut magazine had already confirmed this strong fashion direction. Her presence at Fashion Week only amplifies this momentum: she is gradually establishing herself as an influential figure in the New York style scene.

Ultimately, by appearing at the Diotima fashion show, Rama Duwaji is not simply attending a fashion event. She embodies a broader evolution: that of a new generation of public figures who use fashion as a language. It's a way of affirming that elegance and modernity can coexist, even—and perhaps especially—in the spheres of power.