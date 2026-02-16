At 44, Beyoncé surprises with a new short haircut

American singer-songwriter Beyoncé has just unveiled a hair transformation with a short, chin-length blonde cut. It's her shortest haircut in years.

A surprise appearance… in pictures

After several months of discretion on social media, the singer reappeared on February 12 in a carousel of photos published on Instagram, taken during Super Bowl 2026. Without captions, the photos let the look speak for itself: a smooth and structured, honey blonde bob that frames the face and instantly modernizes her style.

In the photos, Beyoncé first wears a long chartreuse trench coat that matches her bag and sunglasses, then a more understated outfit with a cream off-the-shoulder top tucked into olive pants, soft makeup with a light smoky eye, and pink lips. The ensemble highlights her new haircut, a cross between a classic bob and a French bob, with rounded ends and controlled volume.

A short haircut that marks a turning point

This short bob, in golden/caramel blonde tones with darker roots, is a stark contrast to the long, wavy locks Beyoncé has favored in recent years, particularly during the "Cowboy Carter" era. Fans already see it as a sign of stylistic renewal, even the beginning of a "new artistic chapter." Many are praising its "refreshing," "ultra-chic," and "powerful" look, believing that the blonde bob perfectly highlights Beyoncé's features and her star power. Some are even calling it an "iconic hairstyle" and predicting that this short bob will become one of the year's hottest hair trends, as it perfectly blends elegance and modernity.

By posing with a "Touchdown" flag and pairing this hairstyle with a "candy apple green" look, Beyoncé transforms a simple cut into a true fashion statement, confirming once again her status as an icon capable of launching a trend with just a few photos.