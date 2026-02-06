Search here...

At 76, this iconic model is making a comeback.

Fabienne Ba.
British model, actress, and singer Twiggy is back in the spotlight as the face of Burberry's Spring/Summer 2026 campaign. Her presence symbolizes both a tribute to fashion's heritage and a celebration of its enduring influence.

A sixties icon reinterpreted by Burberry

Twiggy, an iconic figure of the 1960s, once again embodies the spirit of fashion for the British fashion house Burberry in its Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The campaign, directed by creative director Daniel Lee, features the British supermodel alongside a contemporary cast, highlighting the timeless strength of her style and its ability to transcend generations.

A symbol of elegance beyond the ages

More than just a presence, the choice of Twiggy as the face of the campaign underscores the brand's desire to promote an aesthetic that transcends age. Through pieces that blend heritage and modernity, Burberry associates its identity with that of a woman whose silhouette and attitude have left their mark on fashion history.

A legacy that remains influential

Since her meteoric rise in the 1960s, Twiggy's career has extended far beyond the catwalk, including forays into film, music, and television. While her appearances in fashion campaigns have become less frequent over the decades, each one remains a significant event in the fashion world.

By choosing Twiggy to embody its Spring/Summer 2026 campaign, Burberry pays tribute to a pioneer who continues to inspire designers and fashion enthusiasts alike. Twiggy proves that influence and charisma don't fade with time; they reinvent themselves, making her a relevant figure in the creative landscape.

