"My face looks horrible": After several cosmetic surgeries, Jessi Ngatikaura speaks of her regrets

Jessi Ngatikaura, star of the reality TV show "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," has revealed that she is living a nightmare after her latest cosmetic surgery, to the point of stating that her face "looks horrible" and that the procedure has "ruined (her) life."

Jessi Ngatikaura in full regret

In a TikTok video, Jessi Ngatikaura explains that she is "extremely unhappy" with the results of her latest surgery, for which she spent approximately $25,000. She confides that she feels this operation has "ruined [her] life" and "ruined [her] career," as her image is central to her work in front of cameras, in interviews, and in promotional activities. The reality star, who rose to fame after appearing on the Hulu show "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," goes so far as to say that she finds herself "frighteningly hideous" in season 5, describing a "swollen face," eyes that "look crazy," and a look that is completely different from the one she had in the previous season. "My face looks terrible, I totally agree," she insists, explaining how these changes make her "really very insecure."

Misunderstood procedures and heavy side effects to bear

Originally, Jessi only wanted a lower blepharoplasty to "correct the shape of her eyes." On the recommendation of a doctor, she explains that she agreed to add an upper blepharoplasty and fat grafting, without truly understanding the scope of the procedure, its consequences, or the recovery period. She now explains that she didn't really want the fat transfer, that she "simply followed a suggestion," and regrets not having "asked more questions."

Jessi Ngatikaura also claims that fat was added to her lips without her consent, making them "really very bumpy" and further increasing her discomfort when she looks in the mirror. In an attempt to "correct" the result, she has already used Kybella to reduce some of the fat that makes her appear "puffy," but without regaining her former appearance.

A crisis of confidence that has become a cautionary lesson

Looking back, Jessi Ngatikaura admits she was "blinded by (her) self-confidence issues" and that she no longer saw how beautiful she already was before these multiple surgeries. She confides that when she rewatches season 4, she thinks, "I was really good, I wish I had seen it then," a realization that moves her so deeply she cries in a video.

Today, she promises to "no longer touch (her) face except for Botox," and urges her followers to think carefully, do their research, and allow time before embarking on cosmetic surgery. "It's okay to be beautiful in your own skin and reach a level of confidence where you no longer feel the need to change anything," she concludes, transforming her painful experience into a warning for those who might be tempted to follow the same path.

Beyond her personal experience, Jessi Ngatikaura's testimony highlights the aesthetic pressures that can weigh on public figures, but also on many women in their daily lives. Her story reminds us that the pursuit of "perfection" can sometimes mask a deeper lack of self-confidence, which surgery does not always resolve.