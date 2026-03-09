Ester Expósito sparks reactions online in a dress embroidered with hundreds of paintbrushes.

At the prestigious Grand Dinner at the Louvre, Spanish actress and model Ester Expósito captivated everyone as she walked the red carpet in a truly "surprising" creation: a tulle dress embroidered with hundreds of paintbrushes. Conceived as a genuine work of art, this design is part of a series of five couture outfits inspired by the Louvre Museum, blending boldness, elegance, and a tribute to artistic creation in all its forms.

A tribute to art and fashion

This dress, called "Embroidered Mesh Dress with Brushes," symbolizes the intersection of fashion and fine art. Each hand-sewn brush evokes the work of the artists celebrated by the Louvre, transforming the garment into a living metaphor for creativity. The combination of tulle and the texture of the brushes creates a striking visual effect, somewhere between a painting and a textile sculpture.

Internet users were won over.

Very quickly, images of Ester Expósito set social media ablaze, particularly on Instagram, where the actress shared several photos of her look. Internet users praised the boldness and sophistication of the outfit, some calling it "a work of art in its own right." Between admiration, curiosity, and inspiration, the dress sparked a real frenzy, further confirming the young actress's status as a fashion icon.

By choosing a dress embroidered with paintbrushes for the Grand Dinner at the Louvre, Ester Expósito transformed her outfit into a vibrant tribute to artistic creation. More than just a garment, she made a statement: that of a generation that merges art, modernity, and audacity on the world's greatest cultural stages.