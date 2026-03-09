Ester Expósito sparks reactions online in a dress embroidered with hundreds of paintbrushes.

Léa Michel
@ester_exposito/Instagram

At the prestigious Grand Dinner at the Louvre, Spanish actress and model Ester Expósito captivated everyone as she walked the red carpet in a truly "surprising" creation: a tulle dress embroidered with hundreds of paintbrushes. Conceived as a genuine work of art, this design is part of a series of five couture outfits inspired by the Louvre Museum, blending boldness, elegance, and a tribute to artistic creation in all its forms.

A tribute to art and fashion

This dress, called "Embroidered Mesh Dress with Brushes," symbolizes the intersection of fashion and fine art. Each hand-sewn brush evokes the work of the artists celebrated by the Louvre, transforming the garment into a living metaphor for creativity. The combination of tulle and the texture of the brushes creates a striking visual effect, somewhere between a painting and a textile sculpture.

Internet users were won over.

Very quickly, images of Ester Expósito set social media ablaze, particularly on Instagram, where the actress shared several photos of her look. Internet users praised the boldness and sophistication of the outfit, some calling it "a work of art in its own right." Between admiration, curiosity, and inspiration, the dress sparked a real frenzy, further confirming the young actress's status as a fashion icon.

By choosing a dress embroidered with paintbrushes for the Grand Dinner at the Louvre, Ester Expósito transformed her outfit into a vibrant tribute to artistic creation. More than just a garment, she made a statement: that of a generation that merges art, modernity, and audacity on the world's greatest cultural stages.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
"I didn't see my body like other people": the confession of a 1990s star
Article suivant
In a gothic style, Madonna's daughter attracts all eyes

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Without makeup, Gwyneth Paltrow makes a splash in a casual outfit

American actress and singer Gwyneth Paltrow has once again charmed her fans by appearing without makeup, in ultra-casual...

"My face looks horrible": After several cosmetic surgeries, Jessi Ngatikaura speaks of her regrets

Jessi Ngatikaura, star of the reality TV show "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," has revealed that she...

In a gothic style, Madonna's daughter attracts all eyes

At just 29 years old, Lourdes Leon, model and musician known by her stage name Lolahol, has once...

"I didn't see my body like other people": the confession of a 1990s star

In the 1990s, she embodied an "ideal of beauty" on television for many. Yet, behind this image, the...

"It's your body": Amanda Seyfried supports Sydney Sweeney in the face of criticism about her figure

American actress, model, and singer Amanda Seyfried has come to the defense of her co-star, actress and producer...

At 60, Brooke Shields surprises with a bohemian look

American actress and model Brooke Shields dazzled the Chloé front row at her first Paris Fashion Week of...