At 60, Brooke Shields surprises with a bohemian look

American actress and model Brooke Shields dazzled the Chloé front row at her first Paris Fashion Week of the year. The "Pretty Baby" icon transformed into the ultimate "Chloé girl," making a stylish shift towards urban bohemian that caused a sensation.

Bohemian chic

For the Fall/Winter 2026/2027 ready-to-wear show, Brooke Shields wore one of the brand's signature loose and flowing "billow capes," paired with a pleated bow skirt. This bohemian-modern duo contrasted sharply with her timeless classic style, blending lightweight textures and airy volumes typical of the house.

At the heart of the star front row

Seated in the front row alongside Olivia Rodrigo and Oprah Winfrey, Brooke Shields radiated confidence. At 60, she embodies the "contemporary" woman: free-spirited, sophisticated, showcasing volume and texture with natural elegance.

A bold, stylish turn

Far from the straight dresses she usually favors, this bohemian look marks a daring refresh. Oversized cape, structured skirt, wavy hair: Brooke Shields proves that at any age, you can reinvent your wardrobe with panache, true to Chloé's effortless DNA.

With her bohemian Chloé cape, Brooke Shields made a masterful Parisian appearance. At 60, she redefined the so-called "Chloé girl" for the mature age, reminding us that true style is born from confidence – and a little sewing help!

Singer Rosalía makes an unexpected statement about her type of man

