In a gothic style, Madonna's daughter attracts all eyes

Anaëlle G.
@madonna/Instagram

At just 29 years old, Lourdes Leon, model and musician known by her stage name Lolahol, has once again demonstrated her boldness and sense of style. During the Ann Demeulemeester show, held during Paris Fashion Week, Madonna's daughter turned heads in a dramatic black dress – a piece that evokes dark romanticism.

A distinctly Gothic aesthetic

The creation, living up to the reputation of the Belgian fashion house Ann Demeulemeester, featured sculptural cutouts and metallic details. The fabric revealed a striking dragon tattoo on her thigh, adding an even more rebellious touch to the overall look. Known for her avant-garde style, Lourdes seems to cultivate a chic gothic aesthetic, blending punk references with refined sensuality.

Her sleek black hair, understated makeup, and radiant skin contrasted with the visual impact of the outfit, creating a masterful balance between naturalness and theatricality. This appearance is consistent with her image: an independent artist who, while following in her mother's footsteps, is forging her own path in both fashion and music, rejecting any form of conformity.

A rising star in the fashion scene

Having already appeared in campaigns for Marc Jacobs and Mugler, Lourdes Leon is establishing herself as a rising star in contemporary style. Also present at the Saint Laurent show a few days earlier, she confirms her place among the most watched personalities of this Fashion Week. Her ability to blend strength, sensuality, and avant-garde appeals to photographers and designers alike, cementing her as a new muse of experimental fashion.

With this look by Ann Demeulemeester, Lourdes Leon proves that she has inherited not only her mother's charisma, but also her audacity. Blending gothic attitude with assertive elegance, she embodies a generation that champions its creative freedom.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
Article précédent
Ester Expósito sparks reactions online in a dress embroidered with hundreds of paintbrushes.
Article suivant
"My face looks horrible": After several cosmetic surgeries, Jessi Ngatikaura speaks of her regrets

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Without makeup, Gwyneth Paltrow makes a splash in a casual outfit

American actress and singer Gwyneth Paltrow has once again charmed her fans by appearing without makeup, in ultra-casual...

"My face looks horrible": After several cosmetic surgeries, Jessi Ngatikaura speaks of her regrets

Jessi Ngatikaura, star of the reality TV show "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," has revealed that she...

Ester Expósito sparks reactions online in a dress embroidered with hundreds of paintbrushes.

At the prestigious Grand Dinner at the Louvre, Spanish actress and model Ester Expósito captivated everyone as she...

"I didn't see my body like other people": the confession of a 1990s star

In the 1990s, she embodied an "ideal of beauty" on television for many. Yet, behind this image, the...

"It's your body": Amanda Seyfried supports Sydney Sweeney in the face of criticism about her figure

American actress, model, and singer Amanda Seyfried has come to the defense of her co-star, actress and producer...

At 60, Brooke Shields surprises with a bohemian look

American actress and model Brooke Shields dazzled the Chloé front row at her first Paris Fashion Week of...