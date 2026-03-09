In a gothic style, Madonna's daughter attracts all eyes

At just 29 years old, Lourdes Leon, model and musician known by her stage name Lolahol, has once again demonstrated her boldness and sense of style. During the Ann Demeulemeester show, held during Paris Fashion Week, Madonna's daughter turned heads in a dramatic black dress – a piece that evokes dark romanticism.

A distinctly Gothic aesthetic

The creation, living up to the reputation of the Belgian fashion house Ann Demeulemeester, featured sculptural cutouts and metallic details. The fabric revealed a striking dragon tattoo on her thigh, adding an even more rebellious touch to the overall look. Known for her avant-garde style, Lourdes seems to cultivate a chic gothic aesthetic, blending punk references with refined sensuality.

Her sleek black hair, understated makeup, and radiant skin contrasted with the visual impact of the outfit, creating a masterful balance between naturalness and theatricality. This appearance is consistent with her image: an independent artist who, while following in her mother's footsteps, is forging her own path in both fashion and music, rejecting any form of conformity.

LOURDES LEON at Ann Demeulemeester Fashion Show at Paris Fashion Week 03/07/2026

A rising star in the fashion scene

Having already appeared in campaigns for Marc Jacobs and Mugler, Lourdes Leon is establishing herself as a rising star in contemporary style. Also present at the Saint Laurent show a few days earlier, she confirms her place among the most watched personalities of this Fashion Week. Her ability to blend strength, sensuality, and avant-garde appeals to photographers and designers alike, cementing her as a new muse of experimental fashion.

With this look by Ann Demeulemeester, Lourdes Leon proves that she has inherited not only her mother's charisma, but also her audacity. Blending gothic attitude with assertive elegance, she embodies a generation that champions its creative freedom.