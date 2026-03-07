"It's your body": Amanda Seyfried supports Sydney Sweeney in the face of criticism about her figure

American actress, model, and singer Amanda Seyfried has come to the defense of her co-star, actress and producer Sydney Sweeney, in "The Housekeeper," against the constant criticism she faces about her appearance. On the show "Clique ," Seyfried praised Sweeney's confidence in confidently embracing her curves.

A strong message against body shaming

When asked about the recurring criticism leveled at Sydney Sweeney ("Euphoria," "White Lotus"), Amanda Seyfried stated, "When I see her, she seems completely comfortable in her own skin, and I feel like she's celebrating her own body. She's a woman who celebrates her body in a completely healthy and beautiful way." The actress even explained that she advises her daughter, "It's your body, you're in control of it. It's beautiful no matter what, so if you want to show it off, go for it. That's what Sydney does."

Sydney Sweeney, a prime target of criticism

Sydney Sweeney, the breakout star of "Euphoria" and "All But You," makes a splash with every appearance, but also receives sexist comments about her cleavage. Amanda Seyfried highlights her talent and resilience in the face of this toxic pressure.

With her "It's Your Body" speech, Amanda Seyfried offers powerful sisterly support to Sydney Sweeney. Blending humor and a message of empowerment, she reminds us that wearing clothes that accentuate the décolletage or the body is not a provocation, but a fundamental right. This duo of actresses inspires us with their solidarity.