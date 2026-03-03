Wearing a leopard-print corset, Sofía Vergara opts for a structured silhouette.

An undisputed icon of Hollywood fashion, Sofía Vergara continues to captivate her fans with her looks that blend boldness and elegance. Recently, the "Modern Family" star shared an outfit on Instagram that once again set the internet ablaze: a leopard-print corset, subtly paired with a diamond necklace.

Simplicity enhanced by a touch of diamond

For this outing with friends, Sofía Vergara opted for a gray leopard-print corset, a piece that accentuated her waist. Her long, straight hair, cascading over her shoulders, completed the outfit with understated elegance. As an accessory, the actress chose a delicate diamond necklace, adding a touch of sparkle to the ensemble—proof that fashion can also be found in simplicity.

The corset, her fashion signature

This new look is part of a long history of corset-wearing moments for the actress. Over the years, Sofía Vergara has showcased this garment in all its variations: a colorful floral top, a white lace corset at the Monaco Grand Prix, or even a black version worn with a skirt. The Colombian-American actress, model, producer, and television host knows how to reinvent the corset for every occasion, striking a balance between sensuality and elegance.

Fans, who faithfully follow her on social media, praise her sense of style at every appearance, while admiring her ability to combine the strength of an icon with confidence.

With her leopard-print corset, Sofía Vergara proves once again that fashion is a realm of personal expression. By reinterpreting this classic, she transforms it into a symbol of power and confidence. Whether floral, lace, or leopard print, the corset has become her signature chic style.