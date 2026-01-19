In a crystal dress, Heidi Klum sparkles on the beach

While filming the 20th season of "Germany's Next Topmodel," German supermodel Heidi Klum transformed Venice Beach into a veritable high-fashion runway. In a sparkling Julien Macdonald gown, she captivated everyone, offering a masterclass in elegance under the Californian sun.

A crystal vision by Julien Macdonald

For this sunset sequence, Heidi Klum entrusted the design to her longtime friend and collaborator, Julien Macdonald, known for his bold and dazzling creations. The result: a long tulle dress encrusted with thousands of Swarovski crystals, worn over a white metallic bodysuit with a plunging neckline. Every movement of Heidi Klum captured the twilight light, creating a shimmering mirror effect reminiscent of the delicate snowflake—a celestial vision dubbed "Snow Angel" by fans.

Elegant on the sand and close bond behind the scenes

To complete her ice angel look, Heidi added an oversized white feather coat that floated majestically on the Venice Beach sand. With her hair styled in natural waves and hidden behind white-framed sunglasses, she led a challenge for the contestants while having fun between takes. The atmosphere was joyful: Julien Macdonald, present on set as a guest judge, shared this moment of creativity and elegance with her.

This shoot symbolizes more than just a television segment: it confirms Heidi Klum's timeless influence on fashion. For decades, she has known how to capture attention with naturalness and boldness, transforming each appearance into an event.