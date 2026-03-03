On the beach, this actress celebrates her 50th birthday "au naturel"

Ali Larter radiated simplicity and authenticity as she celebrated her birthday during a sunny getaway to the Bahamas, going makeup-free to highlight her "raw beauty." The "Landman" actress shared rare family photos, capturing this precious moment surrounded by loved ones on a white sand beach lapped by turquoise waters.

An idyllic stay in the Bahamas

Ali Larter celebrated her 50th birthday by posing on a wooden dock, facing the ocean, wearing a white two-piece swimsuit. A butter-yellow mesh sarong tied around her waist added an airy touch to her silhouette, while a large beach clutch and red sandals completed the effortlessly summery look. Sporting white sunglasses, she shared candid photos with her friends. The comments show that the look is a hit: "So naturally beautiful," "Love it, enjoy!"

A variety of summery beach looks

Throughout the Instagram slideshow, Ali Larter showcased a variety of summer outfits: a forest green Johanna Ortiz piece under a matching sheer caftan, followed by a strapless beige dress. These fashion choices underscored her self-confidence at the dawn of this new decade, blending relaxed style with minimalist elegance. Each photo captured the essence of a trip planned by her husband, Hayes MacArthur, and her friends to make her feel special.

A rare glimpse into her family life

For the first time in a long time, Ali Larter shared photos of his children, Theodore and Vivienne. These tender images, taken during a joyful and laughter-filled getaway, showed a close-knit family fully enjoying the sun and genuine connections. His heartfelt caption – “an unforgettable weekend in my happy place” – reflected a heart “overflowing with love,” ending with a Bahamas flag emoji.

A powerful message at 50 years old

By choosing to celebrate her 50th birthday without artifice, Ali Larter sends a powerful message: beauty transcends age and conventions. At 50, she fully embraces her natural skin and her joie de vivre, embodying a free and radiant woman, mother, and actress far removed from imposed standards.

This stay in the Bahamas marks a joyful turning point for Ali Larter, who enters her fifties with authenticity and a figure enhanced by the sun. Without makeup, surrounded by her loved ones on a paradisiacal beach, she celebrates not only her 50th birthday, but also a philosophy of life: aging is about radiating from within, naturally, in the tropics.