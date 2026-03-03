Demi Moore caused a sensation thanks to a dress made of a surprising fabric

On the red carpet at the 2026 SAG Awards, celebrities showcased their boldest styles. Among them, Demi Moore turned heads in a creation by Schiaparelli.

A notable appearance at the 2026 SAG Awards

On March 1st, in Los Angeles, the Screen Actors Guild Awards—now known as the SAG Awards—celebrated outstanding performances in film and television. Invited as a nominee with the cast of the series "Landman," Demi Moore made a much-talked-about entrance. A regular at major Hollywood events, the actress once again chose to transform her appearance on the red carpet into a true fashion statement.

A Schiaparelli dress in a crocodile-effect fabric

For the 2026 edition, she wore a black dress by Schiaparelli, designed by its artistic director, Daniel Roseberry. The piece was distinguished by its textured fabric, mimicking crocodile scales, which added depth and character to the silhouette. The long, structured cut, combined with a high neckline, gave the dress a confident look. The most striking contrast was at the back: a voluminous train of white tulle with black polka dots broke the sobriety of the black, creating a powerful visual interplay between dense material and ethereal lightness.

The actress completed her outfit with a matching clutch and velvet pumps adorned with the house's signature trompe-l'œil gold lock motif. A diamond necklace and a sleek chignon accentuated her features and earrings.

A striking, theatrical silhouette

This stylistic choice aligns with Schiaparelli's signature aesthetic, known for its sculptural creations and artistic references. The combination of a fabric reminiscent of animal leather and an airy tulle train illustrated this desire to play on contrasts. Demi Moore, who recently attended the Gucci show directed by Demna at Milan Fashion Week, thus confirms her penchant for strong, structured silhouettes. On the red carpet, she regularly favors pieces that make a statement rather than being understated.

A loyal link with the SAG Awards

While Demi Moore hasn't made numerous appearances at the SAG Awards over the years, each of her appearances has been memorable. In 2025, she won the Best Actress award for "The Substance" in a black Bottega Veneta gown featuring a leather corset and a voluminous, ruffled skirt.

A few years earlier, she had opted for a vintage creation by Zac Posen, while in 2007, for her nomination for "Bobby," she wore a blue Alberta Ferretti dress. These different appearances reveal a common thread: a particular attention to materials and silhouettes, making each appearance an anticipated moment.

Demi Moore continues to occupy a unique place in the entertainment industry. Her style evolves, but remains true to a certain idea of Hollywood spectacle: carefully crafted silhouettes, striking details, and a strong sense of staging. With this crocodile-effect dress and its contrasting train, she confirms her ability to create a sensation. More than just an appearance, this look at the 2026 SAG Awards serves as a reminder of how fashion remains a language in its own right on the red carpet.