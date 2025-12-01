At 78, this "Cabaret" icon captivates in a black dress

Léa Michel
American actress and former model Marisa Berenson recently captivated photographers at the 22nd Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco. The star of the film "Cabaret" proved that elegance and timelessness can go hand in hand, posing on the red carpet in an outfit that was both sophisticated and modern.

A notable appearance at the Marrakech Festival

For this prestigious event, Marisa Berenson chose a long black dress with long sleeves, made of a velvet-like fabric. She completed her look with matching tights, black pumps adorned with pearls, a silver necklace, and several sparkling rings. Her short, slightly curled hairstyle and burgundy nail polish added a touch of sophistication to the ensemble. Her presence at the festival drew admiration from the public and journalists alike, a testament to the enduring charisma of this iconic figure of 1970s cinema.

Memories of "Cabaret", an unexpected masterpiece

Known particularly for her role as Natalia Landauer in Bob Fosse's film "Cabaret" (1972), Marisa Berenson opened up about this pivotal period in her career. The film, starring Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey, was a true phenomenon, winning 8 Oscars and numerous awards worldwide.

Actress Marisa Berenson explained that at the time, no one expected such success: "It was unexpected, we were dazzled," she confided in a 2013 interview. She also recalled that each scene was a challenge, with Bob Fosse constantly pushing his actors to their limits with his artistic demands and perfectionism. Still a newcomer to film, Marisa Berenson's performance was recognized with a Golden Globe nomination, confirming her status as a rising star of cinema.

Ultimately, Marisa Berenson radiates style and presence. From 1930s Berlin, the setting for the film "Cabaret," to the vibrant lights of Morocco in 2025, the actress proves that charm and artistic passion know no age. Her career, marked by grace and determination, remains a source of inspiration for all generations.

