At 43, this actress reveals her pregnant belly on the red carpet

Sienna Miller recently surprised everyone at the 2025 Fashion Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall by publicly revealing her baby bump. Pregnant with her third child – her second with partner Oli Green – the British-American actress, stylist, and model chose the red carpet to announce the news in style.

A bohemian and sheer look that sets the trend

Sienna Miller wore an ethereal dress by Sarah Burton for Givenchy, from the Spring 2026 collection, blending 2000s nostalgia with a Stevie Nicks vibe. This glamorous choice, with wavy hair and rosy makeup, transformed pregnancy into an iconic fashion moment, far removed from the clichés of motherhood.

Breaking the taboo of pregnancy after 40

Many hailed this appearance as "a victory for pregnant women over 40," a subject that has long been taboo. Beyond the media image, this visibility helps to dismantle stereotypes related to age and motherhood, offering an inspiring representation for those who choose to have children later in life. Her choice to appear serene and radiant on the red carpet resonates as a message of confidence and self-affirmation: motherhood is neither a constraint nor a limitation, but an experience that can flourish at any age. In a world where women are often judged for their personal decisions, Sienna Miller thus becomes a symbol of freedom, authenticity, and the celebration of life at every stage.

A fashion influence that transcends generations

Sienna Miller excels at setting trends without adhering to norms: from her iconic bohemian looks to maternity outfits, she demonstrates that a baby bump can be both chic and inspiring. Her ability to blend effortless elegance with modern comfort transforms every appearance into an unmissable fashion moment. This reveal is already boosting searches for "flowy dresses," "oversized accessories," and the "pregnancy glow," directly influencing fashion collections and mood boards for 2026.

In short, Sienna Miller reaffirms that pregnancy after 40 deserves to be celebrated on the biggest red carpets. Her fashion choice breaks down barriers, inviting all women to embrace this stage of life with confidence and elegance.