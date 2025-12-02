Ariana Grande responds to criticism about her body, and her message is divisive.

American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has once again spoken out against the incessant comments about her appearance, deemed "too thin" by some internet users. While promoting the film "Wicked 2," she reposted an old interview to remind everyone how dangerous and hurtful these remarks can be, even when they claim to be well-intentioned.

Fed up with body shaming

In her Instagram story, Ariana reposted an excerpt from a 2024 interview, explaining that she was sharing it "as a gentle reminder for everyone." In it, she recounts being scrutinized since adolescence, having "heard everything" about what was wrong with her, as if her body were a constant object of public analysis. She emphasizes how difficult it is to protect oneself from this "noise" when growing up under the gaze of others, especially in an industry obsessed with appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sally 💞 (@sally)

"It's always unpleasant," even within the family.

Ariana emphasizes that comments about one's body are intrusive, whether they come from strangers online or loved ones around a holiday table. She cites seemingly innocuous phrases— "You've lost weight, what happened?" , "You've gained weight, what happened?" —which she describes as "awkward and humiliating," regardless of the context. Her message isn't solely about thinness: she reminds us that this violence also applies to fatphobia and all forms of body judgment.

A call for more gentleness… which is not universally accepted.

For Ariana Grande, commenting on someone's appearance—even out of "concern"—remains problematic and can be dangerous, especially if the person is struggling with an eating disorder or mental health issues. She therefore encourages her audience to avoid the "easy" temptation of judging others' bodies and to prioritize empathy over harsh judgments.

On social media, her speech is divisive: some people welcome "a necessary message", others claim that "criticizing her appearance would be a way to save her", precisely illustrating the body shaming mechanism that she denounces.

Why his message matters despite the controversies

Even though haters continue to hide behind the excuse of health, Ariana Grande's statement highlights a phenomenon that affects all women, whether famous or anonymous. By reminding everyone that no one has to justify their weight or endure a constant scrutiny of their body, she contributes to a broader conversation about the right to control one's appearance without being defined by it.

Beyond the debate it sparks, Ariana Grande's stance serves as a stark reminder of how fraught the conversation around the body remains, even in 2025. By placing listening, kindness, and respect for each person's boundaries at the forefront, she opens up a necessary space to rethink how we talk—or don't talk—about other people's physical appearance. It is urgent that we move beyond the knee-jerk reaction of automatic commentary and cultivate a culture of respect, where each person's body finally ceases to be a public battleground for speculation.