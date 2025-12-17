At 62, this actress scoffs at the criticism with her assertive look.

French actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu refuses to conform, and she recently proved it once again with a bold look deemed "too provocative" by some internet users. Instead of being intimidated by the criticism, she turned it into a feminist manifesto in favor of freedom for women of all ages.

An appearance that breaks the mold

Invited to a glamorous event—the premiere of the fifth season of Emily in Paris at the Grand Rex in Paris—Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu once again turned heads with her glamorous outfit. A glam-chic dress and bare legs: the actress chose a look that celebrates her body, far removed from the "demure" image some try to impose on women over 50. On the red carpet, the star of Emily in Paris appeared smiling, confident, and perfectly in tune with this glamorous look that overturns age stereotypes.

On social media and in some comments, reactions were swift. From "too old to dress like that," to "vulgar" or "indecent at her age," the remarks betrayed a sadly "common" sexism: the kind that tolerates glamour in 20-year-old women but condemns it as soon as wrinkles and gray hair appear. In just a few hours, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu's outfit became less a fashion topic and more a stark reminder of the constraints that still weigh on women's bodies.

"Too old": criticisms she turns around with panache

Far from apologizing or justifying herself, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu chooses to counter this hostility. In interviews and on television, she regularly reminds viewers that a woman doesn't become invisible after 50, and that she has no intention of apologizing for being desirable and attractive at 62.

Faced with the most virulent comments, she prefers irony and detachment to anger. She emphasizes that these remarks primarily reveal the discomfort of some with women who no longer conform to expected docility. By refusing to censor herself, she exposes the contradictions of those who would dictate to her how she should age.

A feminist who is breaking down ageism and sexism

For several years, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu has been a vocal and outspoken feminist, a stance that informs her choices of roles and her style. She has spoken about how some men can be unsettled by her independent personality, stating that they often prefer "more docile" women. For her, this resistance to female autonomy is also reflected in the criticism leveled at her appearance: a woman who no longer seeks to bolster male egos is unsettling.

By confidently displaying her body and her age, she offers a different narrative of the woman in her sixties. Neither withdrawn nor caricatured, but powerful, elegant, and glamorous, like the heroines she loves to portray. Her presence on the red carpet thus becomes an extension of her commitment: to prove that there is no age limit to feeling beautiful and free.

Massive public support against the "machos"

While misogynistic comments are vocal, they are far from representing the entirety of the reactions. Many internet users, fans, and viewers, on the contrary, praise Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu's charisma and audacity. Under posts showcasing her looks, admiring messages abound: "Spectacular," "An example," "I'd love to look like that at 62," "She empowers so many women." This support confirms that her approach resonates well beyond the controversy.

In short, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu offers a different perspective to all those who are constantly told they must be discreet after a certain age. Her look, deemed "too much" by some, thus becomes a statement: the right to exist fully, to remain glamorous and to occupy space, at 20, 40, 60 and beyond.