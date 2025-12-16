Search here...

At 40, Amanda Seyfried shines in a "natural" look alongside Selena Gomez

Léa Michel
Extrait du film « The Housemaid »

Amanda Seyfried proves once again that elegance and simplicity go hand in hand. The American actress recently graced the special screening of the film "The Testament of Ann Lee," held in Los Angeles, alongside singer Selena Gomez. Far from Hollywood excess, the "Mamma Mia!" star opted for a simple and natural style that charmed fans, who unanimously agreed: authentic beauty is ageless.

An evening marked by camaraderie.

The event celebrated the upcoming release of the historical musical drama "The Testament of Ann Lee," in which Amanda Seyfried portrays Ann, the founder of the Shaker religious movement. Radiant, the actress graced the red carpet in a flowing, sleeveless black dress with a clean silhouette, complemented by nude makeup and soft waves in her hair.

Alongside him, Selena Gomez opted for a coordinated look: a black off-the-shoulder mini-dress paired with opaque tights and patent leather pumps. The two women shared a tender embrace in front of the photographers—a scene that delighted fans on social media.

The charm of "less is more"

Online, users praised Amanda's stylistic choice, deeming it "luminous, natural, and inspiring." Without ostentatious jewelry or heavy makeup, the actress embodied a form of "serene beauty," perfectly in tune with the message of her film, which explores spirituality and inner strength. This minimalist look contrasts sharply with the excess often seen on the red carpet. For many, it perfectly illustrates the actress's credo: "Feeling good is the best accessory."

Two generations united by elegance and kindness

The evident chemistry between Amanda Seyfried and Selena Gomez hasn't gone unnoticed. Each, in her own way, embodies genuine beauty and a balanced relationship with fame—one through her quiet humility, the other through her open commitment to mental health and self-acceptance. Together, they remind us that glamour and authenticity can coexist naturally.

Radiant in a natural style, Amanda Seyfried captivated with her charisma and poise, demonstrating that grace lies above all in simplicity. Alongside Selena Gomez, she offered a beautiful lesson in confidence and female friendship—a chic, close-knit, and truly inspiring duo.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
Criticized for her "too short" skirt, this former Miss Universe reveals the reason
Article suivant
Married to a woman for 8 months, Kristen Stewart shares the valuable lesson she has learned.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Married to a woman for 8 months, Kristen Stewart shares the valuable lesson she has learned.

Eight months after saying "I do" to her partner, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, Kristen Stewart opens up like never...

Criticized for her "too short" skirt, this former Miss Universe reveals the reason

Iris Mittenaere, former Miss Universe, sparked controversy at a glamorous party in Venice in mid-December 2025: her skirt,...

"Well done for showing it!": Angelina Jolie displays her mastectomy scars

Angelina Jolie has never been afraid to combine vulnerability and activism. Twelve years after revealing her preventative double...

Serena Williams admits that she long struggled to accept her body in elite sports.

Serena Williams looks back on her first 15 years as a professional tennis player and candidly shares the...

This photo of Zendaya and Robert Pattinson "married" is causing a stir online

This photo of Zendaya, wearing a wedding ring, sitting on Robert Pattinson's lap, led people to believe it...

The chilling messages received by this influencer in the midst of her ordeal

Known by her pseudonym Lena Situations, content creator Lena Mahfouf has built an impressive following: several million people...

© 2025 The Body Optimist