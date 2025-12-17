Search here...

"I will no longer kiss women": George Clooney's intimate promise to his wife shocks

George Clooney recently revealed that he's turning the page on his roles as a heartthrob. The American actor, director, screenwriter, and film producer, known for captivating audiences in films like "Ocean's Eleven" and "Intolerable Cruelty," believes that his age and personal growth no longer lend themselves to that type of role. It was a carefully considered decision, made in agreement with his wife, Amal Clooney.

A choice guided by age and serenity

The actor confirmed this in an interview with the Daily Mail : he no longer sees himself in roles where he has to share passionate kisses with his female co-stars. "I'm trying to follow Paul Newman's example: 'OK, I'm not kissing girls on screen anymore,'" he explained. George Clooney, who has often embodied charm and gallantry on screen, acknowledges that time has taken its toll: "When I turned 60, I talked to my wife and told her, 'I can still play basketball with 25-year-olds, but in 25 years, I'll be 85.'" The actor doesn't disown his career; he's simply adapting it to a "new phase of his life."

A strong bond with Amal Clooney

Married since 2014 to international lawyer Amal Alamuddin, George Clooney has never hidden the positive influence she has on his professional and personal choices. Together, they are raising their twins, Ella and Alexander. "We've talked a lot about the types of roles I still want to play," he confides. Their relationship now embodies a rare stability in the Hollywood world and prioritizes a simpler life, away from the spotlight.

Life away from film sets and glamour

The Clooneys have left Los Angeles to settle in a property in France, a peaceful setting where their children can grow up without the pressures of fame. "I was afraid that in Los Angeles, they would always be compared to other celebrity children," the actor explains. This more discreet life allows him to savor what truly matters: family, nature, and the freedom to choose only the projects that truly inspire him.

In short, George Clooney seems to have found his balance far removed from the "Hollywood playboy" cliché. His decision to no longer kiss his on-screen partners symbolizes less a constraint than a natural evolution: that of an actor wishing to remain true to himself.

Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
