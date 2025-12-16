Married to a woman for 8 months, Kristen Stewart shares the valuable lesson she has learned.

Eight months after saying "I do" to her partner, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, Kristen Stewart opens up like never before about her life as a newlywed. In an interview with Esquire, the actress, who rose to fame in the "Twilight" saga, shares the most valuable lesson she has learned from her marriage: the power of collective action, or as she puts it: "power in numbers" .

"It's so wonderful to have a family."

In April 2025, Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. Since then, the actress says she has fully discovered what it means to belong to a team, to a "we" rather than an "I. " "It's so nice to have a family. Dylan came into my life, and I've understood the importance of carefully choosing the people you surround yourself with," she told Esquire .

Kristen describes their relationship as "a couple based on complementarity" : she, spontaneous and intuitive; Dylan, with a decisive and clear-headed character. "Dylan can't stand pretense. And me, even if I give the impression of being tough, I'm actually a very kind person," explained the actress, visibly at peace with this union.

Finding strength together

For Kristen Stewart, this bond has strengthened her self-confidence and her approach to life: "It's empowering to be with someone who reminds you that your life belongs to you," she says. This feeling of stability is accompanied by a daily ritual: the actress enjoys reading aloud to her wife—and to their two cats and dog—classic works of literature, from Jane Eyre to East of Eden. A moment of intimacy that, according to her, "heals the soul." Kristen nevertheless asserts her need for independence: she sets aside "an hour or two alone each morning, before Dylan gets up," to preserve her inner peace.

A new stage of life

Together since 2019, engaged since 2021, and now married, Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer seem to share a serene vision of love: sincere, close, and free from all conventions. The actress, now also a director (her first feature film, "The Chronology of Water," was presented at Cannes), is even considering starting a family with Dylan—a dream she confided to Rolling Stone back in 2024: "I don't know yet what my family will look like, but I know I'll have children," she stated with conviction.

Eight months after her wedding, Kristen Stewart embodies a fulfilled woman, firmly grounded in reality. Far from the "rebellious teenager" image that made her famous, she now seems to draw her strength not from solitude, but from sharing. "The power of numbers," as she herself puts it, is not just a slogan: it's the secret to her equilibrium—that of a woman who has found a new driving force in love, simplicity, and trust.