Criticized for her "too short" skirt, this former Miss Universe reveals the reason

Fabienne Ba.
@irismittenaere/Instagram

Iris Mittenaere, former Miss Universe, sparked controversy at a glamorous party in Venice in mid-December 2025: her skirt, deemed "too short," triggered a wave of harsh criticism online. With candor and self-deprecation, she explained in an Instagram story the unfortunate technical glitch that made her look an easy target for hasty comments.

Controversy surrounds a black lace outfit

Present to celebrate the release of season 5 of the series "Emily in Paris," Iris Mittenaere wore a black dress, paired with lace-effect tights and a short black jacket, open at the front, revealing a glimpse of the lace-trimmed top. A striking appearance on the red carpet, captured by the magazine Gala. Internet users were quick to take offense at the apparent length of the skirt: "No need to show so much, it takes away the charm," "A more covered body would be classier," or even "Didn't she have time to put on her bottoms?" These remarks, posted under Gala's viral video, quickly went viral, overshadowing the festive atmosphere of the event in the romantic city.

The honest explanation of the accident

Iris Mittenaere responded in an Instagram story: "My skirt got stuck, I don't know how. So you're obviously annoyed about its length (it's something you care about a lot, haha), but sorry, it wasn't supposed to get stuck, don't be so harsh." She shared visual evidence from other angles and photos where the outfit returned to its original length, demonstrating a simple mishap during the pose, which happened at the worst possible moment in front of the cameras.

A blunt response that disarms the haters

This relaxed and frank attitude is reminiscent of her previous controversies, such as her Halloween costume, which was mocked in October 2025 (compared to the Grinch or Cetelem), where she managed to bounce back with elegance. Beyond the anecdote, this episode primarily illustrates, once again, how women are constantly scrutinized and judged for their bodies and their clothing.

To call her dress "too short" reflects a normative and outdated perspective: Iris Mittenaere wears what she wants and doesn't have to justify her clothing choices. In this era of superficial judgments, her positive reaction highlights the futility of such criticism in the face of a career crowned with international success, from Miss France to beauty ambassador.

Beyond the fleeting controversy, this episode illustrates once again how quickly social media can judge without context. By choosing humor and transparency over confrontation, Iris Mittenaere reminds us that a "clothing mishap" defines neither a woman nor her elegance.

I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
"Well done for showing it!": Angelina Jolie displays her mastectomy scars

