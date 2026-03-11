"A rare charisma": at 57, Gillian Anderson proves that the catwalk is open to all ages.

American actress Gillian Anderson, star of "The X-Files," walked confidently during Paris Fashion Week, illuminating the runway with a magnetic and timeless presence.

A chic 90s headband revival

Gillian Anderson captivated in a cream sequined dress paired with a 90s-style zigzag headband. The textured headband, which held back the front sections of her hair like fingers in her hair, gave her a funky and delightfully retro look. Surrounded by models under 30, Gillian Anderson, at 57, demonstrated a charisma that transcends generations, walking with effortless, natural elegance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana)

Fans in awe

The internet went wild for Gillian Anderson: "A rare charisma, she steals the show at 57!" or "I love that at her age she's on the catwalk, a timeless queen!" , fans exclaimed, celebrating her magnetic presence and her "audacity" to defy age codes in fashion.

Headband trend: a strong comeback

This notched headband, a star of 90s rom-coms like "Clueless," is making a dazzling comeback with the retro beauty wave: matte contour, dark lips, and minimalist makeup, while flat turtleneck headbands inspired by Carolyn Bessette Kennedy are taking over social media. On the runways, we're also seeing loose, natural ponytails, a far cry from overly structured looks—a breath of effortless freshness.

In short, at 57, Gillian Anderson is redefining fashion by making the runway an inclusive and vibrant space. Her retro headband and radiant presence remind us that "true charisma" has no age limit—a masterclass in timeless elegance.