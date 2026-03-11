Zendaya surprises everyone with a short haircut and a minimalist look

Léa Michel
Zendaya surprised everyone with an ultra-chic short haircut and a minimalist look that captivated all eyes. During Paris Fashion Week, the American actress, producer, and model unveiled a sleek silhouette, confirming her status as an undeniable fashion icon.

An ultra-chic curly bob

At Paris Fashion Week, Zendaya sported a short, curly bob, inspired by the 1920s and Betty Boop, with a side part that subtly veiled one eye for a dramatic and sophisticated effect. This structured cut instantly modernized her face, adding a touch of retro-futurism.

Clean silhouette and bridal chic

Zendaya opted for an asymmetrical white bridal-inspired dress with a turtleneck, short rolled-up sleeves, a high-low bubble skirt, and a black belt that accentuated her waist. Completed with pointed-toe black pumps, this minimalist outfit played on contrasts and volumes for a graphic and elegant look. Her makeup—thin black eyeliner, luminous brown eyeshadow, and cool red lips—along with gold and diamond jewelry, added a subtle sparkle.

Fans in awe

This look immediately set social media ablaze: "Zendaya, queen of minimalism!" , "This bucket hat is a revolution, you look perfect," exclaimed fans, once again praising her talent for transforming simplicity into a powerful fashion statement.

With this short cut and controlled minimalism, Zendaya reaffirms her role as a "visionary trendsetter." This refined "bridal revival" proves that she excels at reinventing the rules with a timeless and effortless elegance.

