"She doesn't age": 27 years later, Elizabeth Hurley revisits one of her most memorable looks

British actress, model and producer Elizabeth Hurley recently dazzled her fans by bringing out the iconic Versace dress she wore to the 1999 Met Gala during a trip to India.

Triumphant return of the legendary dress

Elizabeth Hurley delved into her fashion archives to unearth this black satin strapless dress, famous for its plunging neckline, ultra-high thigh slit, and cluster of pink and orange pearls at the center of the bodice. Worn in 1999 at the Met Gala in New York, it has now made a stunning comeback on Instagram, photographed in India. The before-and-after comparison between 1999 and 2026 has sparked a flurry of comments: "silhouette intact," "regal bearing," "natural radiance" —fans are raving about this testament to timeless elegance.

An emotionally charged trip to India

“27 years may have passed, but some loves never die,” Elizabeth captioned the photo, celebrating this revival upon returning to a country she has cherished for over 20 years. India is the perfect backdrop for this highly symbolic fashion moment.

Fans in ecstasy

The post set social media ablaze: fans loved it, overwhelmed with admiration. "She doesn't age!" and "You wear it even better than before!" they exclaimed en masse in the comments, celebrating an Elizabeth Hurley more radiant than ever.

In short, Elizabeth Hurley defies time and convention by reviving a cult piece, proving that some fashion loves are eternal. This fashion statement, a blend of personal heritage and declaration, cements her status as an absolute icon who transcends decades with grace and panache.