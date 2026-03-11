"The new Pamela Anderson": this model is making her mark in the cast of the next "Baywatch"

American model and television personality Brooks Nader has joined the cast of the "Baywatch" reboot. She announced the news on her Instagram on March 9, confirming her role as a series regular in the Fox production scheduled for the 2026/27 season.

Selene, the outspoken rival

Brooks Nader would play Selene, captain of the Zuma Beach lifeguards, described as "outspoken" and excellent at her job, but constantly at odds with Hobie Buchannon (Stephen Amell), the captain of "Baywatch." Their already explosive rivalry intensifies when Hobie brings his daughter Charlie (Jessica Belkin) onto his team, revealing tensions that run much deeper than simple professional differences.

A cast that promises a spectacular show

Brooks Nader joins an already impressive cast: American actress Hassie Harrison (Nat), American actor Thaddeus LaGrone (Brad), actress Jessica Belkin (Charlie), with American actor David Chokachi reprising his recurring role as Cody Madison, manager of The Shoreline bar and mentor to the young lifeguards.

Fans in a frenzy

The announcement set social media ablaze: "The new Pamela Anderson is here!" , "Brooks Nader as Selene is perfect, she's going to be amazing!" , exclaimed fans, eager to see this fashion bombshell don the legendary red outfit for adrenaline-fueled rescues and steamy storylines in the reboot of "Baywatch".

In summary, Brooks Nader is emerging as the new charismatic figure of the "Baywatch" reboot, promising to rekindle the flame of the cult 90s series. With her role as an explosive captain, she is already being touted as the icon of this new generation of lifeguards.