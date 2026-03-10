American model Emily Ratajkowski opts for a sleek look that attracts attention.

During Paris Fashion Week, at the Loewe Fall/Winter 2026/27 show, American model, actress and author Emily Ratajkowski displayed a minimalist silhouette, instantly capturing the attention of photographers and social media.

An ultra-sophisticated cape cardigan

Emily Ratajkowski transformed a simple black cardigan into an elegant cape, tied around her shoulders to subtly cover her torso, with nothing underneath (4th photo in the Instagram post below) . Paired with fitted black jeans and minimalist black pumps, this fashion choice created a contrast between casual and high-fashion. She completed the outfit with loose, textured brown hair, oversized sunglasses, and natural makeup—an effortless look that exuded confidence and modernity.

Fans were won over by this chic audacity

The post set social media ablaze: fans adored this avant-garde look, praising her ability to reinvent minimalism with panache. "Iconic, you make a simple outfit sophisticated!" and "Perfect balance between edgy and elegant" were among the enthusiastic comments, celebrating Emily Ratajkowski's mastery of the art of sleek and powerful fashion.

A Loewe statement affirming

This sartorial choice is in keeping with Loewe's DNA, a brand renowned for its graphic silhouettes and interplay of materials. By opting for "calculated absence" rather than "excess," Emily Ratajkowski proves that less often rhymes with more in terms of fashion impact.

In short, Emily Ratajkowski elevated the cardigan to couture status during this Paris Fashion Week, demonstrating once again her innate sense of understated style. This minimalist look, both chic and elegant, confirms her status as an icon who redefines the rules with effortless chic.