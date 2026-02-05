They claim to be conjoined twins, but their success is puzzling.

With over 280,000 followers in record time, the "partner" influencers Valeria and Camila are attracting as much like as suspicion. Is their account a new face of artificial intelligence?

An aesthetic that's "too perfect" to be true?

Their names are Valeria and Camila, they call themselves conjoined twins, have "two heads, but one vibe," and boast over 290,000 Instagram followers. Fashion, makeup, playful poses: their visual world is meticulously crafted to captivate. And it works. Except that as their fame explodes, questions arise: are these twins human or a new product of artificial intelligence?

Their biography is concise but intriguing: born in Florida and 25 years old, they claim to have fused spines and reject any idea of surgical separation. In their Instagram stories, they even answer curious questions: "Yes, we talk, we move, we are obviously not AI." This assurance, however, doesn't convince everyone. Internet users quickly noticed anomalies: fixed stares, strange symmetry, extremely smooth skin, friends who bear an uncanny resemblance to them… All these clues have led some to suspect a purely digital creation.

The doubt was confirmed by Andrew Hulbert, an engineer specializing in AI prompts, in an interview with the Daily Mail . According to him, the twins are indeed creations generated by artificial intelligence. "It's a narrative strategy designed to generate maximum engagement. Everything is perfect, down to the absence of imperfection," he explains. The images are too sharp, too clean. And their eyes? "That's often where AI betrays its hand. The gaze lacks depth, spontaneity."

A worrying trend

This account is not an isolated case. AI-generated influencers are proliferating, ranging from fake models and virtual singers to fictional couples. Some are transparent about their artificial identities. Others, like Valeria and Camila, maintain the ambiguity. This strategy is divisive: between fascination with realism and unease in the face of manipulation.

Comments on their posts are mixed. Some people marvel: "Incredible," "Magnificent." Others react: "Why is no one talking about the fact that they're fake?" "It's creepy what AI can do." These digital figures challenge our relationship to image, to the body, to authenticity. They also raise the question of representation: what does it mean to idealize people who don't exist?

Ultimately, the Valeria and Camila phenomenon embodies an era where the lines between truth and fiction are blurred—deliberately so. Their (fictional) story of conjoined twins strikes a chord: that of individuality, resilience, and inclusion. Except that, apparently, it's all just a fabricated narrative. And yet, they continue to generate buzz on Instagram. Proof that in the attention economy, illusion is sometimes worth more than authenticity.