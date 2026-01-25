A mother of two, this American model lights up the snowy peaks.

Jasmine Tookes, iconic Victoria's Secret model and mother of two, recently set Instagram ablaze with a series of photos taken in a breathtaking snowy landscape. The American model appears radiant, posing in an ultra-chic all-black outfit: a fitted sportswear ensemble from Goldbergh, blending elegance and functionality for braving the mountains.

A look that is universally acclaimed on social media

These photos, posted in mid-January, capture her magnetic aura amidst the pristine snow, with breathtaking mountain views and minimalist styling. Mother of Mia Victoria (born in 2023) and a recently welcomed second child, she embodies a powerful and serene femininity. Fan reactions have been unanimous and enthusiastic: "Magnificent," "An incredible aura," "It looks like a James Bond film, I love it."

Comments are pouring in under her posts, praising her charisma and style that transforms the snow into a Hollywood backdrop. It's not the first time Jasmine has excelled in wintery blacks – she already shared a similar workout outfit on January 17th – but this high-altitude session reinforces her image as an inspiring woman, successfully balancing motherhood and a top-tier career.

A radiant mother and a timeless angel

After walking the runway at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show while nine months pregnant, Jasmine Tookes continues to celebrate the joys of parenthood on social media. Married to entrepreneur Juan David Borrero since 2021, she shares authentic family moments, proving that modeling also allows for personal balance. Her snowy post, far from the catwalk, shows a woman who naturally brightens even the coldest settings, inspiring thousands of followers with her grace.

These winter images are reminiscent of Jasmine Tookes' meteoric rise, especially as a Victoria's Secret Angel since 2015. By choosing snow and black to shine, she merges fashion, nature, and motherhood in a captivating visual narrative.