"Every time, I forget how beautiful she is": Zendaya praised for her "natural beauty"

The first photos from the film "The Drama" sparked a flood of admiring comments. At the center of attention: Zendaya, radiant, whose natural beauty continues to captivate.

An elegance that transcends the screen

Zendaya proves once again that her charisma works even without makeup. The first official images from the film "The Drama," expected in April 2026, were unveiled on social media and immediately sparked reactions online. The actress is seen bathed in soft light, her gaze intense, dressed simply. And the comments are unanimous: "She's stunning," "She doesn't need makeup," "Every time, I forget how beautiful she is."

"The Drama," directed by Kristoffer Borgli (Sick of Myself), is a romantic comedy-drama produced by A24, scheduled for release on April 3, 2026. The film follows a couple whose relationship is shaken just days before their wedding after unsettling truths are revealed. Zendaya stars alongside Robert Pattinson, Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, and Zoë Winters—a stellar cast, and she's already captivating audiences in the first scenes released.

Even though Zendaya is likely wearing makeup in these images—as is often the case in film productions—it's her understated grace and expressive beauty that captivate the audience. No spectacular look, no dramatic effect: just Zendaya, her eyes subtly framed with emotion, her face luminous, her complexion natural. A refined aesthetic that contrasts with Hollywood standards and reinforces the authenticity of her performance.

Beauty according to Zendaya: elegance and simplicity

This isn't the first time Zendaya has been praised for her "natural beauty." Since her debut in the series "Euphoria," the actress has cultivated a nuanced image, combining elegance on the red carpet with touching simplicity on screen. Her chameleon-like style, never artificial, makes her both approachable and magnetic. Off-screen, she doesn't hesitate to appear with minimal makeup, whether in her Instagram stories or at public appearances. This is a rare approach among stars of her generation, reinforcing her image as a "positive role model" for millions of young women.

A generational echo

On X (formerly Twitter), the reactions speak for themselves: "She's gorgeous without any makeup," "The makeup is there, but it's her inner light that makes all the difference," "She exudes elegance." Zendaya inspires a feeling of benevolent admiration, far removed from jealousy or comparison. Her beauty, say her fans, isn't just about her face: it resides in her character, her composure, her emotional intelligence.

While waiting for "The Drama"

While Kristoffer Borgli's film promises a story blending intimate tension and romantic comedy, these first glimpses suggest a touching and captivating Zendaya, in a role that could well mark a new stage in her already impressive career.

Whether she embodies a tormented heroine or a romantic figure, Zendaya continues to fascinate. And above all, to remind us that the most striking beauty is often that which remains simple and sincere.