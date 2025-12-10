Search here...

Wearing a skirt, this Hungarian model shows off a bold winter look.

Léa Michel
At every public appearance, Barbara Palvin captivates the attention of photographers and internet users alike. The Hungarian model recently caused a sensation at an event in New York. In a black skirt and leather jacket, she proved once again that she perfectly masters the art of blending boldness and refinement, even in the depths of winter.

A monochrome look full of character

At the reopening of the Rock Center Store in New York, Barbara Palvin appeared in an outfit that was both chic and slightly rebellious. She wore a glossy black leather jacket, zipped all the way up, giving it a sophisticated and modern look. To complement this structured top, the model opted for a short, flowing skirt adorned with a subtle slit that highlighted her legs. The ensemble, straddling the line between urban style and glamour, evoked quiet confidence and a perfect mastery of contemporary fashion codes.

The elegance of minimalism

Barbara Palvin opted for minimal accessories to maintain the balance of her look. A small black bag and light makeup, created by artist Tobi Henney, were all it took to enhance her natural beauty. In the photos shared on Instagram, she poses effortlessly against a winter backdrop, embodying the fusion of fashion and the magic of the season.

A muse of winter style

This appearance is not an isolated incident. Just a few days earlier, the model had charmed her fans with a long-sleeved, satin yellow dress featuring black lace details. By consistently showcasing stunning outfits, Barbara Palvin confirms her status as an international fashion icon, capable of transforming every outing into a style statement.

In a short skirt and leather jacket, Barbara Palvin proves that boldness can perfectly rhyme with elegance, even when temperatures drop. Her attention to detail, confidence, and natural charisma continue to inspire fashion fans, solidifying her place among the iconic figures of modern chic.

Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Targeted by a "fatphobic" joke, this singer proudly shows off her figure
At 20, this Japanese pop icon reveals her "transmasculine" identity

