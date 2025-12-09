Tired of being "Pamela Anderson", the actress wants to change her name

Her name is known worldwide, synonymous with the 1990s, "Baywatch," and the sultry image of the beautiful Californian. Behind this now-legendary stage name, Pamela Anderson aspires to something else. The actress confides that she wants to turn the page on "Pamela Anderson" to reconnect with her original identity: Pamela Hyytiäinen, the name of her Finnish ancestors. This wish reflects her desire to rediscover her roots and detach herself from a public image that has become too heavy a burden for her.

A globally renowned name, but an erased identity.

Pamela Anderson entered popular culture in the late 1980s, discovered in the stands at a football game before becoming a Playboy model and star of the cult series "Baywatch." This name, etched in the collective imagination, was not originally hers. Born Pamela Hyytiäinen in British Columbia, Canada, she comes from a Finnish family who changed their name when they settled in North America. Her grandfather, Herman Hyytiäinen, chose the easier-to-pronounce surname "Anderson" to better integrate. This act of assimilation, common to many immigrants of the time, nevertheless left a trace of nostalgia in his granddaughter.

A return to Finnish roots

In a recent interview with Vogue Scandinavia , Pamela confided: "Sometimes I don't want to be Pamela Anderson. I want to be Pamela Hyytiäinen." She added that she wishes to legally change her name—an idea her professional circle opposes, undoubtedly for reasons of image and notoriety.

The actress has always maintained a deep connection with her grandfather, whom she describes as the "poet of the forests." He was the one who passed on to her his native language and stories steeped in Nordic folklore. As a child, she carried a Finnish dictionary, convinced that she and he were speaking a magical language. When he died, at the age of 11, Pamela says she "lost" her mastery of Finnish, along with a part of herself.

A quest for authenticity and renewal

For the past few years, Pamela Anderson has been gradually distancing herself from the media persona that made her famous. Her return to the spotlight through documentaries and makeup-free appearances has already marked a new stage in this quest for authenticity. Reclaiming her original name is part of this same approach: that of a woman who wants to be recognized for who she is, not for what she represents.

This desire to become Pamela Hyytiäinen again is not merely symbolic; it embodies the will to erase the layering of images, myth, and marketing. It is an act of personal reappropriation—an affirmation of freedom in the face of the constraints of celebrity.

Having become a legend despite herself, Pamela Anderson now seems to be seeking to shed this "burden" of icon status. By wishing to reclaim her Finnish name, she is not denying her past; she simply aspires to rediscover the woman behind the star. Her journey illustrates the fundamental need of every individual to remain true to themselves, even after a life spent in the spotlight.