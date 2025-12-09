Targeted by a "fatphobic" joke, this singer proudly shows off her figure

When a fat-shaming "joke" about her circulated on social media, Lizzo chose to respond in her own way—with confidence and elegance. Rather than giving in to anger, the American singer posted a photo of herself in beach attire accompanied by a message about self-acceptance. She continues to use her platform to champion self-love and remind everyone that no mockery should dictate the value of a body.

One comment too many about her appearance

The "Truth Hurts" singer reacted after discovering a body-related joke that went viral online. In her Instagram post , Lizzo expressed her astonishment that in 2025, some people would still be making "weight jokes." She denounced this outdated form of humor, which she described as "stupid" and based solely on contempt for her body.

Instead of letting it get to her, the artist chose derision and pride: she posed in a vibrant beach outfit, with a genuine smile and a confident stance. The caption carried a powerful message: "Never let anyone shame you for what you choose to do with your body."

Lizzo on Ig: "Today I saw a fat joke about me—in 2025—and it was viral. It was a dumb joke and they were just laughing at me because I'm fat…. Let me be a reminder to everyone to NEVER let anyone shame you for what you choose to do with your body." pic.twitter.com/X4TpIN8Qdi — Luv (@cherrymagazinee) December 9, 2025

A message of courage and self-respect

Lizzo reminds her fans that no body will ever be "enough" for critics, because it's not made for them, but for you. This message, which she has championed since the beginning of her career, aims to shatter the unrealistic standards imposed in the music industry and on social media. The comments under her post were unanimous. Fans praised her "courage" and "strength of character," while other celebrities, like American media personality Trisha Paytas, applauded her "attitude and authenticity." Beyond the controversy, the singer transforms an attack into a lesson in resilience and self-compassion.

A staunch advocate for body positivity

Far from being a newcomer to the spotlight, Lizzo has for years made her body a symbol of self-affirmation and freedom. Whether it's her appearances for her brand Yitty—dedicated to inclusive fashion—or her music videos celebrating all body types, she shows her image without retouching or filters. This sincerity resonates with millions of followers who see her as a major voice in the body positivity movement. By posing confidently in beachwear, Lizzo isn't just asserting her beauty: she's asserting everyone's right to be seen, regardless of their size.

In short, Lizzo proves once again that the best response to criticism is self-confidence. By turning shame into strength, she redefines celebrity in an age obsessed with appearance. Her simple yet essential message resonates far beyond social media: it reminds us that self-respect is the greatest revenge against the contempt of others.