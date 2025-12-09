Search here...

Targeted by a "fatphobic" joke, this singer proudly shows off her figure

Léa Michel
@lizzobeeating/Instagram

When a fat-shaming "joke" about her circulated on social media, Lizzo chose to respond in her own way—with confidence and elegance. Rather than giving in to anger, the American singer posted a photo of herself in beach attire accompanied by a message about self-acceptance. She continues to use her platform to champion self-love and remind everyone that no mockery should dictate the value of a body.

One comment too many about her appearance

The "Truth Hurts" singer reacted after discovering a body-related joke that went viral online. In her Instagram post , Lizzo expressed her astonishment that in 2025, some people would still be making "weight jokes." She denounced this outdated form of humor, which she described as "stupid" and based solely on contempt for her body.

Instead of letting it get to her, the artist chose derision and pride: she posed in a vibrant beach outfit, with a genuine smile and a confident stance. The caption carried a powerful message: "Never let anyone shame you for what you choose to do with your body."

A message of courage and self-respect

Lizzo reminds her fans that no body will ever be "enough" for critics, because it's not made for them, but for you. This message, which she has championed since the beginning of her career, aims to shatter the unrealistic standards imposed in the music industry and on social media. The comments under her post were unanimous. Fans praised her "courage" and "strength of character," while other celebrities, like American media personality Trisha Paytas, applauded her "attitude and authenticity." Beyond the controversy, the singer transforms an attack into a lesson in resilience and self-compassion.

A staunch advocate for body positivity

Far from being a newcomer to the spotlight, Lizzo has for years made her body a symbol of self-affirmation and freedom. Whether it's her appearances for her brand Yitty—dedicated to inclusive fashion—or her music videos celebrating all body types, she shows her image without retouching or filters. This sincerity resonates with millions of followers who see her as a major voice in the body positivity movement. By posing confidently in beachwear, Lizzo isn't just asserting her beauty: she's asserting everyone's right to be seen, regardless of their size.

In short, Lizzo proves once again that the best response to criticism is self-confidence. By turning shame into strength, she redefines celebrity in an age obsessed with appearance. Her simple yet essential message resonates far beyond social media: it reminds us that self-respect is the greatest revenge against the contempt of others.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
Tired of being "Pamela Anderson", the actress wants to change her name

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Tired of being "Pamela Anderson", the actress wants to change her name

Her name is known worldwide, synonymous with the 1990s, "Baywatch," and the sultry image of the beautiful Californian....

Mocked for her figure on television, she reads the worst comments and finds them amusing.

At just 26 years old, American television presenter Carissa Codel has become a true social media phenomenon. Criticized...

"A sublime woman": at 53, Gwyneth Paltrow sets social media ablaze with elegance

Gwyneth Paltrow proves once again that refinement and glamour can be combined with simplicity. The Goop founder and...

At 59, Halle Berry breaks taboos about menopause

American actress, producer, and model Halle Berry continues to captivate audiences, not only with her charisma and sense...

His car broke down after a difficult day and he didn't expect to be helped by this star.

Buku, an American indie musician, is going through a rough patch with a chaotic move when his car...

Rihanna reveals an unexpected side of her life in Barbados

To mark Barbados' 59th Independence Day, Rihanna offered her fans a rare glimpse into her life as a...

© 2025 The Body Optimist